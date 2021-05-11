Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?
Ace Magashule must apologise for issuing an unauthorised suspension to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC’s national executive committee said on Monday.
The suspended Secretary-General has yet to respond to the order to apologise.
“The NEC agreed that such conduct was completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation of the rules, the norms, and the values of the African National Congress,” said Ramaphosa.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.
One side feels like a victor, the other feels bruised… and angry… Supporters of Ace Magashule feel hard done by… They say there’s nothing to apologise for…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
He [Ace Magashule] is consulting lawyers…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
It’s a trap either way… Ace Magashule doesn’t win…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
