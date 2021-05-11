Streaming issues? Report here
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?

11 May 2021 12:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC factions
ANC NEC
Ace Magashule
Mandy Wiener
Eyewitness News
The Midday Report
ANC factionalism
Tshidi Madia

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Ace Magashule must apologise for issuing an unauthorised suspension to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC’s national executive committee said on Monday.

The suspended Secretary-General has yet to respond to the order to apologise.

Ace Magashule. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

“The NEC agreed that such conduct was completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation of the rules, the norms, and the values of the African National Congress,” said Ramaphosa.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

One side feels like a victor, the other feels bruised… and angry… Supporters of Ace Magashule feel hard done by… They say there’s nothing to apologise for…

Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

He [Ace Magashule] is consulting lawyers…

Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

It’s a trap either way… Ace Magashule doesn’t win…

Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




