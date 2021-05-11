Axed EC MEC Gomba 'frustrated' by delays to Mandela funeral corruption case
Former Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has spoken of her frustration around the delays to her fraud and corruption case.
Gomba is one of twelve people facing charges relating to multimillion-rand corruption in connection with the funeral of late former President Nelson Mandela in 2013.
Speaking outside the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday Gomba said and added that she has been waiting for seven years to have her say in court:
We don't have this kind of money for seven years to be in a court of law paying.Sindiswa Gomba, Former Eastern Cape Health MEC
The court not dealing with this case expediently is a challenge.Sindiswa Gomba, Former Eastern Cape Health MEC
You can't get to a court for seven years where you have never taken a stand to argue a case.Sindiswa Gomba, Former Eastern Cape Health MEC
The case was postponed on Tuesday, with Gomba and her co-accused due back in court on 28 July.
Gomba claims these are delay tactics on the part of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Now that they have said they are ready, you can see that they are not.Sindiswa Gomba, Former Eastern Cape Health MEC
Following Gomba's appearance in court in February, she was relieved of her duties by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyabe.
Click below to listen to Gomba's full statement outside the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday:
Source : @healthecmec/Twitter
