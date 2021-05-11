'Numbers are ticking up but no 3rd wave yet'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Parenting a child with Autism
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Robyn Kachtan
Robyn Kachtan alternative
Today at 14:40
Kolisi Foundation Blanket Drive
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rachel Kolisi
Today at 14:50
Music with Ronan Skillen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ronan Skillen
Today at 15:20
Vaccine Rollout QNA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:40
UCT Fossil Fuel Divestment protest
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Le Paige
Sadie Wiseman UCT STUDENT
Today at 15:50
Japan olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chad Le Clos
Today at 16:05
What will a Covid-19 patent waiver mean for South Africa?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Berger - Lawyer at Aids Law Project
Today at 16:20
Is Chief Justice Mogeong Mogeong taking Early Retirement?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:55
SASCOC's readiness for the Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patience Shikwambana
Today at 17:05
Nelson Mandela Funeral Coruption Trial.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Twins Joined by the head, separated in land mark operation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Rapid Fire: Bargain Books R1500 Voucher
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Axed EC MEC Gomba 'frustrated' by delays to Mandela funeral corruption case It's alleged Gomba and her co-accused tried to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality out of millions of rands. 11 May 2021 1:28 PM
'Numbers are ticking up but no 3rd wave yet' Only the Free State is technically in a third wave, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. 11 May 2021 1:26 PM
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 11 May 2021 12:38 PM
View all Local
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about decisions made at the three-day ANC NEC and the impact on the political landscape 11 May 2021 7:52 AM
Blaming homeless for fire-starting is discrimination, says former homeless man Rehoming Collective's Carlos Mesquita explains why they gave refuge to Table Mountain fire suspect charged with infringing by-law. 11 May 2021 6:42 AM
View all Politics
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery. 9 May 2021 2:35 PM
Raising a child is challenging, but even more so for a single mother South Africa has one of the highest figures of absent fathers, resulting in many households being headed up by single mothers. 9 May 2021 8:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
View all Sport
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccine... 10 May 2021 2:54 PM
Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!? Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris. 10 May 2021 12:51 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy "The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra. 11 May 2021 11:03 AM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Numbers are ticking up but no 3rd wave yet'

11 May 2021 1:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Health
Mandy Wiener
Bongani Bingwa
covid-19 in south africa
midday report
Variants
Third wave
Covid-19 in Free State

Only the Free State is technically in a third wave, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

How worried should we be about the proliferation of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19?

Is South Africa entering a third wave of infections?

When will a third wave of Covid-19 infections hit South Africa? (Image by Schäferle from Pixabay.)

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Bongani Bingwa interviewed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Minister Mkhize said he is concerned about the variants, and that South Africa has not yet officially entered its third wave of infections.

We have four cases… from India… We don’t yet have an indication of community spread…

Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

Technically, the country is not in a third wave yet… Once we breach a third of the previous peak, it’s no longer an outbreak we can contain…

Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

In the Free State… they are the first ones to breach that… The Northern Cape never got out of the second wave… Gauteng is increasing, but not yet at the point where we can say it’s a third wave…

Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




11 May 2021 1:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Health
Mandy Wiener
Bongani Bingwa
covid-19 in south africa
midday report
Variants
Third wave
Covid-19 in Free State

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Should SA ban travel from India in light of new Covid-19 variant?

10 May 2021 11:33 AM

The NICD confirmed this weekend that four cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been discovered in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries

6 May 2021 11:05 AM

“The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'

6 May 2021 8:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey

5 May 2021 1:09 PM

Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'They are quarantined onboard the vessel. I’m confident it's contained'

5 May 2021 12:27 PM

A ship from India has been quarantined in Durban after its crew tested positive for Covid-19, says Moshe Motlohi (Port of Durban).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'

5 May 2021 8:54 AM

"The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine

4 May 2021 5:13 PM

"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court

4 May 2021 3:41 PM

Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation'

4 May 2021 1:02 PM

The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I don’t know anybody in India who hasn’t lost a close family member'

4 May 2021 12:08 PM

"The situation is dire," says Sameer Dossani. "We’re seeing whole families getting it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision'

Politics

Blaming homeless for fire-starting is discrimination, says former homeless man

Local Politics

[UPDATE] They did it! Local trail athletes break world record on Table Mountain

Local

EWN Highlights

Delay in issuing death certificates impacting funeral parlours, say protesters

11 May 2021 1:47 PM

UN 'deeply concerned' at escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence

11 May 2021 12:40 PM

PMB man sentenced to 25 years behind bars for murdering girlfriend

11 May 2021 12:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA