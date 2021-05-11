'Numbers are ticking up but no 3rd wave yet'
How worried should we be about the proliferation of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19?
Is South Africa entering a third wave of infections?
Bongani Bingwa interviewed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
Minister Mkhize said he is concerned about the variants, and that South Africa has not yet officially entered its third wave of infections.
We have four cases… from India… We don’t yet have an indication of community spread…Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
Technically, the country is not in a third wave yet… Once we breach a third of the previous peak, it’s no longer an outbreak we can contain…Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
In the Free State… they are the first ones to breach that… The Northern Cape never got out of the second wave… Gauteng is increasing, but not yet at the point where we can say it’s a third wave…Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health
