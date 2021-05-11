Streaming issues? Report here
Electric cars will be cheaper than 'normal' ones by 2027 - study

11 May 2021 2:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
electric vehicles
Electric Vehicle
EV
EVs
Bloomberg New Energy Finance

By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Electric vehicles (EVs) will be cheaper in Europe than those with internal combustion engines within six years, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, conclude researchers.

BMW i3. © jvdwolf/123rf.com

Recently published "motoring" articles:

“EVs will be a reality for all new buyers within six years," said Julia Poliscanova, senior director for vehicles and e-mobility at Transport and Environment.

"They will be cheaper than combustion engines for everyone, from the man with a van in Berlin to the family living in the Romanian countryside.”

Cheaper batteries and dedicated EV production lines will make them cheaper to buy, on average, even before subsidies, according to the study.

For more detail, read: Electric vehicles cheaper than combustion by 2027 – study




