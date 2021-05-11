Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?





The Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive.

It aims to collect and distribute at least 1000 blankets.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi on the red carpet of the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 in Berlin, Germany on 17 February 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Founded by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, the Kolisi Foundation was established just over a year ago during the hard lockdown.

It aims to provide food, address gender-based violence and improve access to sports and education.

The Kolisi Foundation’s blanket drive is in partnership with Stor-Age, who provides logistical and operational support.

You can drop off new or used blankets (until 19 May) at a Stor-Age branch near you.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Rachel Kolisi.

The majority of South Africans always want to help… Rachel Kolisi

New or second-hand… there are 51 drop-off points… Encourage people to put blankets together… We have nine days to go! Rachel Kolisi

