Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?
The Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive.
It aims to collect and distribute at least 1000 blankets.
Founded by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, the Kolisi Foundation was established just over a year ago during the hard lockdown.
It aims to provide food, address gender-based violence and improve access to sports and education.
The Kolisi Foundation’s blanket drive is in partnership with Stor-Age, who provides logistical and operational support.
You can drop off new or used blankets (until 19 May) at a Stor-Age branch near you.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Rachel Kolisi.
The majority of South Africans always want to help…Rachel Kolisi
New or second-hand… there are 51 drop-off points… Encourage people to put blankets together… We have nine days to go!Rachel Kolisi
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
