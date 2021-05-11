Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
SASCOC's readiness for the Olympics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Patience Shikwambana
Today at 17:05
Nelson Mandela Funeral Coruption Trial.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
Twins Joined by the head, separated in land mark operation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Tony Figaji - head of Neurosurgery at Red Cross
Today at 17:35
Rapid Fire: Bargain Books R1500 Voucher
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Ugly Fashion: Why are Crocs High Fashion?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Le Grange
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?

11 May 2021 3:09 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Siya Kolisi
Blanket drive
Rachel Kolisi
Philanthropy
Stor-Age
Kolisi Foundation

Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help?

The Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive.

It aims to collect and distribute at least 1000 blankets.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi on the red carpet of the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 in Berlin, Germany on 17 February 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

RELATED: Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide

Founded by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel, the Kolisi Foundation was established just over a year ago during the hard lockdown.

It aims to provide food, address gender-based violence and improve access to sports and education.

The Kolisi Foundation’s blanket drive is in partnership with Stor-Age, who provides logistical and operational support.

You can drop off new or used blankets (until 19 May) at a Stor-Age branch near you.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Rachel Kolisi.

The majority of South Africans always want to help…

Rachel Kolisi

New or second-hand… there are 51 drop-off points… Encourage people to put blankets together… We have nine days to go!

Rachel Kolisi

RELATED: Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




