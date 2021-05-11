I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos





Almost 60% of Japanese want the Tokyo Olympics cancelled, a survey found less than three months before it is due to start.

The state of emergency in Tokyo has been extended until the end of the month as authorities struggle to contain a rising number of new infections and health services in some areas come under increasing strain.

The Olympics is scheduled to start on 23 July, after being delayed by a year.

Amy MacIver spoke to Chad le Clos to get an idea of what this uncertainty does to the minds of athletes gearing themselves up for the biggest event of their careers.

For me, it’s been a really tough time. I’m following the polls. I see, unexpectedly, that the Japanese public doesn’t want the Olympics to go ahead… A lot of people have died… We have to understand that… I’m just preparing as best I can… Chad le Clos

For me, things aren’t ideal… I lost my uncle to Covid… I’m training as hard as I can… Chad le Clos

It’s going to be a very different experience… London was the craziest atmosphere! … I’d rather have an Olympics with no crowd, and get an opportunity to race… I’ll be in the best shape I can be… but some guys have had a smoother road… Chad le Clos

