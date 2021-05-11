Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds. 11 May 2021 5:54 PM
Poultry association says bird flu outbreak is under control The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) says it has a plan in place to contain the bird flu outbreak reported in three provin... 11 May 2021 5:22 PM
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
View all Local
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 11 May 2021 12:38 PM
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about decisions made at the three-day ANC NEC and the impact on the political landscape 11 May 2021 7:52 AM
View all Politics
Electric cars will be cheaper than 'normal' ones by 2027 - study By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. 11 May 2021 2:08 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
View all Business
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery. 9 May 2021 2:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccine... 10 May 2021 2:54 PM
Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!? Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris. 10 May 2021 12:51 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy "The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra. 11 May 2021 11:03 AM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Poultry association says bird flu outbreak is under control

11 May 2021 5:22 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Bird flu
Avian influenza
SA Poultry Association

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) says it has a plan in place to contain the bird flu outbreak reported in three provinces in SA.

A poultry farm in the Western Cape is the latest facility to report cases of avian influenza last week after five other farms in Gauteng and the North West.

Izaak Breytenbach, who heads Sapa's broiler division, says the association has the situation under control.

RELATED: WC farmers urged to be vigilant after bird flu hits chicken farm in Worcester

Breytenbach says the industry body uses an early warning system to report an irregular mortality increases at poultry farms across the country.

He says chickens become infected when wild birds carrying the disease migrate to South Africa to graze on winter crops.

RELATED: Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now'

According to Breytenbach, the current bird flu cases have been well-managed to ensure that there is no further spread to other farms.

Meanwhile, some countries such as Mozambique, Lesotho, and the UAE have placed trade restrictions on poultry products from South Africa.

It's a disease carried by wild birds and in our South African context, specifically water birds...

Izaak Breytenbach, General Manager of the Broiler Division - SA Poultry Association

We do think we've got it under control.

Izaak Breytenbach, General Manager of the Broiler Division - SA Poultry Association

All of those [out]breaks show that it was infections from wild birds to poultry and we focused very heavily on early warning systems not to spread the disease from chicken to chicken farm.

Izaak Breytenbach, General Manager of the Broiler Division - SA Poultry Association

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:




11 May 2021 5:22 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Bird flu
Avian influenza
SA Poultry Association

More from Local

Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane

11 May 2021 5:54 PM

Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice'

11 May 2021 5:08 PM

"The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Fred Du Preez, the artist behind the mysterious floating Black River statue

11 May 2021 3:48 PM

Art director Fred Du Preez is responsible for creating the mysterious floating statue on the Black River which has captured the curiosity of Capetonians for years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?

11 May 2021 3:09 PM

Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family prepares to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana's body after nearly R600k raised

11 May 2021 2:08 PM

The family of Kgothatso Mdunana is making the final arrangements to have her body returned to South Africa after receiving almost R600,000 in donations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Axed EC MEC Gomba 'frustrated' by delays to Mandela funeral corruption case

11 May 2021 1:28 PM

It's alleged Gomba and her co-accused tried to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality out of millions of rands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Numbers are ticking up but no 3rd wave yet'

11 May 2021 1:26 PM

Only the Free State is technically in a third wave, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?

11 May 2021 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does this Capetonian make the best koeksisters in the world?

11 May 2021 12:37 PM

Arno Arpin of Arpin's Koeksisters is known as the 'Koeksister King' and is credited with making the best koeksisters in the world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA govt considers new marriage law that recognises women with multiple husbands

11 May 2021 11:48 AM

South Africa's government is considering a proposal for polyandry to be legally recognised as a form of marriage in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Meet Fred Du Preez, the artist behind the mysterious floating Black River statue

Local

SA govt considers new marriage law that recognises women with multiple husbands

Local

[UPDATE] They did it! Local trail athletes break world record on Table Mountain

Local

EWN Highlights

SANParks CEO takes special leave over sexual assault allegations

11 May 2021 6:21 PM

Independent mediators in public service wage talks ask for more time

11 May 2021 6:00 PM

CTIA seeing signs of recovery as domestic air travel volumes pick up

11 May 2021 5:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA