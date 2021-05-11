Poultry association says bird flu outbreak is under control





A poultry farm in the Western Cape is the latest facility to report cases of avian influenza last week after five other farms in Gauteng and the North West.

Izaak Breytenbach, who heads Sapa's broiler division, says the association has the situation under control.

Breytenbach says the industry body uses an early warning system to report an irregular mortality increases at poultry farms across the country.

He says chickens become infected when wild birds carrying the disease migrate to South Africa to graze on winter crops.

According to Breytenbach, the current bird flu cases have been well-managed to ensure that there is no further spread to other farms.

Meanwhile, some countries such as Mozambique, Lesotho, and the UAE have placed trade restrictions on poultry products from South Africa.

It's a disease carried by wild birds and in our South African context, specifically water birds... Izaak Breytenbach, General Manager of the Broiler Division - SA Poultry Association

We do think we've got it under control. Izaak Breytenbach, General Manager of the Broiler Division - SA Poultry Association

All of those [out]breaks show that it was infections from wild birds to poultry and we focused very heavily on early warning systems not to spread the disease from chicken to chicken farm. Izaak Breytenbach, General Manager of the Broiler Division - SA Poultry Association

