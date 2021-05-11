Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds. 11 May 2021 5:54 PM
Poultry association says bird flu outbreak is under control The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) says it has a plan in place to contain the bird flu outbreak reported in three provin... 11 May 2021 5:22 PM
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 11 May 2021 12:38 PM
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision' Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about decisions made at the three-day ANC NEC and the impact on the political landscape 11 May 2021 7:52 AM
Electric cars will be cheaper than 'normal' ones by 2027 - study By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. 11 May 2021 2:08 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
The pros and cons of weight loss surgery Dr Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology says there are definite health benefits to weight loss surgery. 9 May 2021 2:35 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
Arrival of variant found in India isn't cause for alarm, says vaccine MAC chair The chairperson of the vaccine advisory committee says the B.1.617.2 variant spreading in India is much more sensitive to vaccine... 10 May 2021 2:54 PM
Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!? Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris. 10 May 2021 12:51 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy "The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra. 11 May 2021 11:03 AM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice'

11 May 2021 5:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Constitutional Court
Mogoeng Mogoeng
Chief justice
Judicial Service Commission
JSC
John Hlophe
Pierre de Vos
Public Law
Constitutional Law

"The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky."

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has taken long leave from the Constitutional Court.

He is five months away from retiring and unless he cuts his leave short, he has effectively vacated his position as Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Mogoeng might not be available to Chair the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) meeting that is set to decide the fate of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe who has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

What does this mean for South Africa’s apex court?

Amy MacIver interviewed Constitutional Law expert Pierre De Vos.

RELATED: If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

In recent months, he hasn’t appeared enthusiastic about his job… He is entitled to this leave… The acting Chief Justice… will be chairing that meeting [Hlophe] …

Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

The President must appoint a new Chief Justice… The logical choice would be Judge Zondo… but the politics might be tricky… Maybe it's time for a woman…

Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

He was appointed under controversial circumstances… but the Chief Justice has been quite good… He doesn’t seem to have the temperament…

Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




More from Local

Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane

11 May 2021 5:54 PM

Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds.

Poultry association says bird flu outbreak is under control

11 May 2021 5:22 PM

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) says it has a plan in place to contain the bird flu outbreak reported in three provinces in SA.

Meet Fred Du Preez, the artist behind the mysterious floating Black River statue

11 May 2021 3:48 PM

Art director Fred Du Preez is responsible for creating the mysterious floating statue on the Black River which has captured the curiosity of Capetonians for years.

Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?

11 May 2021 3:09 PM

Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help?

Family prepares to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana's body after nearly R600k raised

11 May 2021 2:08 PM

The family of Kgothatso Mdunana is making the final arrangements to have her body returned to South Africa after receiving almost R600,000 in donations.

Axed EC MEC Gomba 'frustrated' by delays to Mandela funeral corruption case

11 May 2021 1:28 PM

It's alleged Gomba and her co-accused tried to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality out of millions of rands.

'Numbers are ticking up but no 3rd wave yet'

11 May 2021 1:26 PM

Only the Free State is technically in a third wave, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?

11 May 2021 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Does this Capetonian make the best koeksisters in the world?

11 May 2021 12:37 PM

Arno Arpin of Arpin's Koeksisters is known as the 'Koeksister King' and is credited with making the best koeksisters in the world

SA govt considers new marriage law that recognises women with multiple husbands

11 May 2021 11:48 AM

South Africa's government is considering a proposal for polyandry to be legally recognised as a form of marriage in the country.

More from Opinion

Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy

11 May 2021 11:03 AM

"The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra.

I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman

10 May 2021 8:06 PM

Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong

10 May 2021 7:27 PM

Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'

10 May 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.

Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now

10 May 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay?

7 May 2021 12:01 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies.

Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt

6 May 2021 8:17 PM

Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show

The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now'

6 May 2021 6:57 PM

Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance).

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

6 May 2021 2:12 PM

"We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum.

Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism'

6 May 2021 9:56 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture".

