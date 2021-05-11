'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice'





Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has taken long leave from the Constitutional Court.

He is five months away from retiring and unless he cuts his leave short, he has effectively vacated his position as Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Mogoeng might not be available to Chair the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) meeting that is set to decide the fate of Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe who has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

What does this mean for South Africa’s apex court?

Amy MacIver interviewed Constitutional Law expert Pierre De Vos.

In recent months, he hasn’t appeared enthusiastic about his job… He is entitled to this leave… The acting Chief Justice… will be chairing that meeting [Hlophe] … Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

The President must appoint a new Chief Justice… The logical choice would be Judge Zondo… but the politics might be tricky… Maybe it's time for a woman… Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

He was appointed under controversial circumstances… but the Chief Justice has been quite good… He doesn’t seem to have the temperament… Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

