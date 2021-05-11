[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
José Mourinho is known as one of the most successful managers in the history of professional football.
Now Sanlam is using Portugal's famous export as the face of its "Live with Confidence" campaign.
Fans will be able to connect with him for a one-on-one coaching session via "The Confidence Coach" on Facebook Messenger.
Mourinho leads Sanlam's line-up of influential voices who'll be giving tips through online conversations.
It's part of the financial services provider's new brand positioning.
"And who displays confidence better than Jose!" comments branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.
That's why Rice awards Sanlam his advertising "Hero of the Week" award.
From initially finding the campaign underwhelming, the ad expert is now eating his words.
It's not so much a campaign. It's a new positioning... summarised in a slogan that says 'live with confidence'.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
What Sanlam have done is hire the services of a number of people, but the first one of out of the blocks is José Mourinho. Anyone who has had any involvement with watching football will know who he is.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
You must make sure that the values of the endorsed brand match the values of the endorser... and when you're talking about living with confidence, if ever there was an example of a man on this earth who demonstrates great self-confidence it has to be José Mourinho. And on top of that the production values are fantastic.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch Sanlam's "Live with Confidence" ad below:
Listen to Rice's ad critiques on The Money Show's "Heroes and Zeros" slot (Sanlam at 9:26):
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Mc2IqXsNMU
