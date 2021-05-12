[PICS] CT neurosurgeon who separated rare conjoined twins opens up about surgery
A set of conjoined twins are healthy and healing after successfully undergoing separation surgery in February at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital in Cape Town.
Siphosethu and Amahle were born in the Eastern Cape and taken to Red Cross Children’s Hospital at only 4 days old.
Professor Tony Figaji, head of paediatric neurosurgery at the hospital, says it's gratifying to know that the girls will go on to thrive and live independent lives thanks to the surgery.
Being able to separate them so that two human beings can go on to live independent, successful and fulfilling lives is enormously satisfying.Professor Tony Figaji, Head of Neurosurgery - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
Prof Figaji explains that the twins were joined at the head in what is medically referred to as craniopagus twinning.
He says being joined at the head is the rarest form of conjoined twinning and very high risk.
Thankfully, however, the girls did not share any brain tissue or major blood vessels, Figaji tells CapeTalk.
Each twin had a full medical team for the surgery, comprising of an anaesthetist, neurosurgeon, plastic surgeon, and nurses.
The surgery itself took less than two hours, which contributed to the successful recovery of the twins.
We put more planning into the surgery than the actual surgery itself took... The actual separation went quite quickly. It was less than two hours.Professor Tony Figaji, Head of Neurosurgery - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
We are anticipating that they will have completely normal developmental outcomes... and develop as normal separate children.Professor Tony Figaji, Head of Neurosurgery - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
It's been 50 years since a case of conjoined twins was brought to the Red Cross hospital, Figaji says.
According to the professor, conjoined twins occur once in every 200,000 live births. Of those, nearly half of them stillborn.
Of the ones who survive the birth, another half don't make it through the surgery, he adds.
Siphosethu and Amahle will return to Red Cross Children’s Hospital in the coming weeks for a follow-up.
Their mother, Ntombikayise Tyhalisi, is overjoyed that she can now hold her children one in each arm.
Being joined at the head is the rarest case but it's the worst case.Professor Tony Figaji, Head of Neurosurgery - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
Conjoined twins may be joined in different ways - joined at the head is the rarest form but they can be joined at the chest, at the abdomen, the hip, and the back.Professor Tony Figaji, Head of Neurosurgery - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
There are different theories about how conjoined twins develop but most likely it's because there's one fertilised egg that doesn't split completely.Professor Tony Figaji, Head of Neurosurgery - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
Listen to Prof Tony Figaji on CapeTalk:
Source : https://www.westerncape.gov.za/gc-news/147/56610
More from Local
'I forgave them, but I still need justice' - Andrew Merryweather on 2006 attack
In 2006, Andrew Merryweather was left paralysed following a brutal attack at a petrol station in Cape Town. 15 years later, he's still seeking justice.Read More
Private Investigator describes search for murdered mom of three Yolandi Botes
PI Wendy Pascoe explains there are many reasons people go missing, though the Yolandi Botes case involved criminal elements.Read More
We are investigating almost half of what government spent - SIU
"It is very worrying," says Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.Read More
Nurses 'not appreciated' in South Africa says former RN
Dalreece Rankin-Andreas is a registered nurse who left South Africa with her husband last year to pursue opportunities in Qatar.Read More
Saps protects its own, even when it's own are killers, claims new investigation
The Viewfinder investigation has revealed killings and brutality are enabled by police management’s reluctance to discipline cops.Read More
Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million
"Twenty individuals collaborated with small business owners, claiming undue VAT refunds," says Captain Lloyd Ramhova (Hawks).Read More
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'
The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).Read More
Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane
Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds.Read More
Poultry association says bird flu outbreak is under control
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) says it has a plan in place to contain the bird flu outbreak reported in three provinces in SA.Read More
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice'
"The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky."Read More