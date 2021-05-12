'It's a white elephant' Mitchells Plain sports complex becomes a dumping ground

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
The Battle Of Bengui
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
STEPHAN HOFSTATTER
James Oatway - Photojournalist at Sunday Times
Kele bonjane
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Lead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Mosterts Mill Restoration Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million "Twenty individuals collaborated with small business owners, claiming undue VAT refunds," says Captain Lloyd Ramhova (Hawks). 12 May 2021 8:40 AM
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave' The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group). 11 May 2021 6:56 PM
Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds. 11 May 2021 5:54 PM
View all Local
Backlog of forensic DNA testing samples now sitting at over 208k Police Minister Bheki Cele says he hopes the police forensic services will be functioning normally within 18 months. 12 May 2021 10:20 AM
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn. 11 May 2021 7:38 PM
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he? Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 11 May 2021 12:38 PM
View all Politics
Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million "Twenty individuals collaborated with small business owners, claiming undue VAT refunds," says Captain Lloyd Ramhova (Hawks). 12 May 2021 8:40 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Electric cars will be cheaper than 'normal' ones by 2027 - study By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. 11 May 2021 2:08 PM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 in India: 'Dozens and dozens' of bodies found floating down Ganges Struggling with sheer numbers, it seems people are immersing bodies in the Ganges before cremation, says Adam Gilchrist. 12 May 2021 9:33 AM
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem' Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem. 11 May 2021 9:26 AM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy "The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra. 11 May 2021 11:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

'It's a white elephant' Mitchells Plain sports complex becomes a dumping ground

12 May 2021 9:24 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Councilor Ngcani and community activist Shanaaz Allie report back on what the City of Cape Town is doing to resolve this problem.

Last week on the afternoon drive show, Africa Melane had a very disturbing conversation about the [discovery of a skeleton at Swartklip Sports Centre](http://Activist calls on City to act after latest body dumped at Swartklip sports field).

RELATED: Activist calls on City to act after latest body dumped at Swartklip sports field

Community members told CapeTalk that the sports centre in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain had become a dumping ground for waste and a focal point for criminals and that the latest grim discovery was only the latest in a long line of disturbing incidents, explains Pippa Hudson.

This is the same space where the body of 11-year-old murder victim Stacha Arendse was found back in 2017. Her killer Randy Tango was convicted and given three life sentences that same year.

Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk

Mayco member for Community Services Zahid Badroodien confirmed to Melane that the sports centre was built in for the Soccer World cup in 2010 and was intended to be a legacy asset for the community to use, but conceded that it had fallen into disrepair after suffering ongoing maintenance issues, theft and vandalism.

Community members then pleaded for urgent city intervention to clean up and properly secure the site.

It has been agreed that the various parties should meet to plan a way to turn things around and Pippa Hudson interviews community activist Shanaaz Allie, founder of Musadie Gives Back, a volunteer feeding scheme in the area as well as Councilor Bongile Ngcani, the local ward councillor responsible for the area to find out the way forward.

All parties invited to the meeting attended, including representatives from the City of Cape Town, says Allie.

The councillor himself was unable to attend the meeting.

Ngcani apologises for not attending the meeting as he had an urgent caucus to attend in the CBD.

However, he says after last week's conversation on CapeTalk he did visit the site and instructed the relevant line department to do so as well.

We have managed to have a clean-up campaign in that area and I also took that line department to task to give me assurances of how many times they clean that area and the sequence of events and why they do not adhere to attempts in order for them to not wait for the media to make an outcry before they thy can do their job.

Councilor Bongile Ngcani, Ward Councillor

Bongile did send someone to clean there but it is not yet clean up there, and yesterday.

Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

I also found out that the half of the sports field that we are using is part of the nature resort.

Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

She says the side of the field where she herself lives has never been fenced off.

There is not even a spotlight up.

Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

Allie says the key takeout from Tuesday's meeting was the City of Cape Town official saying he will investigate the matter.

He said he will look into the matter and he will do everything in his power to help me to sort out that side of the soccer field and he will talk to Bongile to keep that side of the field clean, but that side is part of the nature resort.

Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

The sports fields:

Allie believes there may be some confusion about the area of the field bordering Theresa Road which leads to the area of the field that is used for soccer and the indoor centre that borders Spine Road.

He said we can work something out and work together to make it a better place for the children to use, so I am waiting on that response as well.

Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

Forensic investigation into body found on sports field:

Allie says she has received no further information on the planned forensic investigation after human remains found on the field were removed by police.

Allie says they were told the body is estimated to be between 14 and 25-years old.

They never came to tell us so we are also curious, did they find the parents, wh the person is? We would like to know because there are lots of missing children. We are waiting for that feedback as well.

Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

Councillor Ngcani says he did not want to put SAPS under pressure but promises to follow up on the investigation and furnish the community with those details.

The state of the sports complex building:

Ngcani acknowledges the facility has structural issues with bad flooring and a leaking roof. He says the company awarded the original tender was investigated and people were charged.

But the flooring company disappeared and to date, the floor remains damaged, he notes.

That facility is not viable and is a white elephant. It is not usable by the community because the floor is damaged.

Councilor Bongile Ngcani, Ward Councillor

What has happened to the company awarded the tender to repair the floor who has allegedly absconded with the money, asks Pippa?

The matter is under investigation, replies Ngcani, but adds that the City should make available emergency funding in the interim to restore the facility back to usable status.

We engage and engage but up to know nothing has happened.

Councilor Bongile Ngcani, Ward Councillor

He notes that it is true the Swartklip Sports Centre is continually vandalised but says while it is in disrepair the vandalism will only continue to escalate.

It is difficult for the community to take ownership if they are unable to use the facility and safeguard it. Because that thing is just standing there.

Councilor Bongile Ngcani, Ward Councillor

Two issues need to be resolved:

One is the indoor sports complex and its degradation, but the second is the need to ensure the Theresa Road side of the field is maintained properly with fencing and lighting.

Ngcani concludes that a tender has been awarded by the City to look after all the open spaces in the area.

They promised me they will visit all the eleven open spaces twice a week in that Tafelsig area.

Councilor Bongile Ngcani, Ward Councillor

Listen to the conversation in the audio below:




12 May 2021 9:24 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Trending

Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million

Business Local

Covid-19 in India: 'Dozens and dozens' of bodies found floating down Ganges

World

SA govt considers new marriage law that recognises women with multiple husbands

Local

EWN Highlights

International Nurses Day: Nurses urged to stay strong in COVID fight

12 May 2021 8:42 AM

Millions at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change: report

12 May 2021 8:36 AM

Buthelezi: I will retire from Parly once land expropriation law passed

12 May 2021 7:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA