'It's a white elephant' Mitchells Plain sports complex becomes a dumping ground





Last week on the afternoon drive show, Africa Melane had a very disturbing conversation about the [discovery of a skeleton at Swartklip Sports Centre](http://Activist calls on City to act after latest body dumped at Swartklip sports field).

Community members told CapeTalk that the sports centre in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain had become a dumping ground for waste and a focal point for criminals and that the latest grim discovery was only the latest in a long line of disturbing incidents, explains Pippa Hudson.

This is the same space where the body of 11-year-old murder victim Stacha Arendse was found back in 2017. Her killer Randy Tango was convicted and given three life sentences that same year. Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk

Mayco member for Community Services Zahid Badroodien confirmed to Melane that the sports centre was built in for the Soccer World cup in 2010 and was intended to be a legacy asset for the community to use, but conceded that it had fallen into disrepair after suffering ongoing maintenance issues, theft and vandalism.

Community members then pleaded for urgent city intervention to clean up and properly secure the site.

It has been agreed that the various parties should meet to plan a way to turn things around and Pippa Hudson interviews community activist Shanaaz Allie, founder of Musadie Gives Back, a volunteer feeding scheme in the area as well as Councilor Bongile Ngcani, the local ward councillor responsible for the area to find out the way forward.

All parties invited to the meeting attended, including representatives from the City of Cape Town, says Allie.

The councillor himself was unable to attend the meeting.

Ngcani apologises for not attending the meeting as he had an urgent caucus to attend in the CBD.

However, he says after last week's conversation on CapeTalk he did visit the site and instructed the relevant line department to do so as well.

We have managed to have a clean-up campaign in that area and I also took that line department to task to give me assurances of how many times they clean that area and the sequence of events and why they do not adhere to attempts in order for them to not wait for the media to make an outcry before they thy can do their job. Councilor Bongile Ngcani, Ward Councillor

Bongile did send someone to clean there but it is not yet clean up there, and yesterday. Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

I also found out that the half of the sports field that we are using is part of the nature resort. Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

She says the side of the field where she herself lives has never been fenced off.

There is not even a spotlight up. Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

Allie says the key takeout from Tuesday's meeting was the City of Cape Town official saying he will investigate the matter.

He said he will look into the matter and he will do everything in his power to help me to sort out that side of the soccer field and he will talk to Bongile to keep that side of the field clean, but that side is part of the nature resort. Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

The sports fields:

Allie believes there may be some confusion about the area of the field bordering Theresa Road which leads to the area of the field that is used for soccer and the indoor centre that borders Spine Road.

He said we can work something out and work together to make it a better place for the children to use, so I am waiting on that response as well. Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

Forensic investigation into body found on sports field:

Allie says she has received no further information on the planned forensic investigation after human remains found on the field were removed by police.

Allie says they were told the body is estimated to be between 14 and 25-years old.

They never came to tell us so we are also curious, did they find the parents, wh the person is? We would like to know because there are lots of missing children. We are waiting for that feedback as well. Shanaaz Allie, Founder - Musadie Gives Back

Councillor Ngcani says he did not want to put SAPS under pressure but promises to follow up on the investigation and furnish the community with those details.

The state of the sports complex building:

Ngcani acknowledges the facility has structural issues with bad flooring and a leaking roof. He says the company awarded the original tender was investigated and people were charged.

But the flooring company disappeared and to date, the floor remains damaged, he notes.

That facility is not viable and is a white elephant. It is not usable by the community because the floor is damaged. Councilor Bongile Ngcani, Ward Councillor

What has happened to the company awarded the tender to repair the floor who has allegedly absconded with the money, asks Pippa?

The matter is under investigation, replies Ngcani, but adds that the City should make available emergency funding in the interim to restore the facility back to usable status.

We engage and engage but up to know nothing has happened. Councilor Bongile Ngcani, Ward Councillor

He notes that it is true the Swartklip Sports Centre is continually vandalised but says while it is in disrepair the vandalism will only continue to escalate.

It is difficult for the community to take ownership if they are unable to use the facility and safeguard it. Because that thing is just standing there. Councilor Bongile Ngcani, Ward Councillor

Two issues need to be resolved:

One is the indoor sports complex and its degradation, but the second is the need to ensure the Theresa Road side of the field is maintained properly with fencing and lighting.

Ngcani concludes that a tender has been awarded by the City to look after all the open spaces in the area.

They promised me they will visit all the eleven open spaces twice a week in that Tafelsig area. Councilor Bongile Ngcani, Ward Councillor

