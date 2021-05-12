Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
The Battle Of Bengui
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
STEPHAN HOFSTATTER
James Oatway - Photojournalist at Sunday Times
Kele bonjane
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Lead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Mosterts Mill Restoration Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million

12 May 2021 8:40 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Hawks
Crime
Corruption
SARS
Tax
South African Revenue Service
Tax fraud
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Lloyd Ramhova
commercial crimes

"Twenty individuals collaborated with small business owners, claiming undue VAT refunds," says Captain Lloyd Ramhova (Hawks).

The Hawks have swooped on two former South African Revenue Service employees who they say cost the tax collector R277 million.

Two auditors (Cora Madlepollo Kooko and Noluthando Siphokazi Mbanga) and a third suspect described as a "runner" (Mlondolozi Mncube) have been charged with tax fraud and appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week.

They have been released on bail and will be back in court in July.

Tax fraud. © Karen Roach/123rf.com

The Hawks say they form part of a VAT fraud syndicate that has been operating for about three years, with at least 20 people involved.

They estimate that their operations cost Sars R320 million of which R44 million has been recovered.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramhova about the details of the bust and how the syndicate has been operating.

They [20 individuals] collaborated with small business owners, claiming undue VAT refunds… The majority of the 20 implicated individuals are former Sars employees...

Captain Lloyd Ramhova, spokesperson - Hawks

We are all glad this web of deceit has been uncovered… The fox was guarding the henhouse… We’ll still catch many more… We’re looking forward to recovering all money that is due.

Captain Lloyd Ramhova, spokesperson - Hawks

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




