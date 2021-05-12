Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million
The Hawks have swooped on two former South African Revenue Service employees who they say cost the tax collector R277 million.
Two auditors (Cora Madlepollo Kooko and Noluthando Siphokazi Mbanga) and a third suspect described as a "runner" (Mlondolozi Mncube) have been charged with tax fraud and appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week.
They have been released on bail and will be back in court in July.
The Hawks say they form part of a VAT fraud syndicate that has been operating for about three years, with at least 20 people involved.
They estimate that their operations cost Sars R320 million of which R44 million has been recovered.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramhova about the details of the bust and how the syndicate has been operating.
They [20 individuals] collaborated with small business owners, claiming undue VAT refunds… The majority of the 20 implicated individuals are former Sars employees...Captain Lloyd Ramhova, spokesperson - Hawks
We are all glad this web of deceit has been uncovered… The fox was guarding the henhouse… We’ll still catch many more… We’re looking forward to recovering all money that is due.Captain Lloyd Ramhova, spokesperson - Hawks
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_53466487_yellow-warning-highway-sign-with-words-tax-fraud-with-sky-background.html
More from Business
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx).Read More
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn.Read More
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'
The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).Read More
Electric cars will be cheaper than 'normal' ones by 2027 - study
By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.Read More
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong
Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.Read More
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.Read More
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello.Read More
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
More from Local
Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'
The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).Read More
Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane
Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds.Read More
Poultry association says bird flu outbreak is under control
The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) says it has a plan in place to contain the bird flu outbreak reported in three provinces in SA.Read More
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice'
"The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky."Read More
Meet Fred Du Preez, the artist behind the mysterious floating Black River statue
Art director Fred Du Preez is responsible for creating the mysterious floating statue on the Black River which has captured the curiosity of Capetonians for years.Read More
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?
Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help?Read More
Family prepares to repatriate Kgothatso Mdunana's body after nearly R600k raised
The family of Kgothatso Mdunana is making the final arrangements to have her body returned to South Africa after receiving almost R600,000 in donations.Read More
Axed EC MEC Gomba 'frustrated' by delays to Mandela funeral corruption case
It's alleged Gomba and her co-accused tried to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality out of millions of rands.Read More
'Numbers are ticking up but no 3rd wave yet'
Only the Free State is technically in a third wave, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.Read More
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More