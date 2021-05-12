Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million





The Hawks have swooped on two former South African Revenue Service employees who they say cost the tax collector R277 million.

Two auditors (Cora Madlepollo Kooko and Noluthando Siphokazi Mbanga) and a third suspect described as a "runner" (Mlondolozi Mncube) have been charged with tax fraud and appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court this week.

They have been released on bail and will be back in court in July.

Tax fraud. © Karen Roach/123rf.com

The Hawks say they form part of a VAT fraud syndicate that has been operating for about three years, with at least 20 people involved.

They estimate that their operations cost Sars R320 million of which R44 million has been recovered.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramhova about the details of the bust and how the syndicate has been operating.

They [20 individuals] collaborated with small business owners, claiming undue VAT refunds… The majority of the 20 implicated individuals are former Sars employees... Captain Lloyd Ramhova, spokesperson - Hawks

We are all glad this web of deceit has been uncovered… The fox was guarding the henhouse… We’ll still catch many more… We’re looking forward to recovering all money that is due. Captain Lloyd Ramhova, spokesperson - Hawks

Listen to the interview in the audio below.