Covid-19 in India: 'Dozens and dozens' of bodies found floating down Ganges
Up to 100 bodies were found floating down the Ganges River in India on Tuesday, a day after decomposing bodies were found on the riverbanks.
The bodies are probably those of deceased Covid-19 sufferers, according to local authorities.
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
India is running out of wood for cremations, and local residents tell of some families having no option but to put the bodies of loved ones into the river without burning them first.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
There’s a scene in Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds when they’re standing by the riverbank… with all these bodies rushing by in a fast-moving river. That is exactly what is happening… on the banks of the Ganges in northern India…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
We’re talking dozens and dozens… It’s a sign of how awful the situation has become.Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119031530_varanasi-india-march-25-2007-unidentified-pilgrims-bathe-in-holy-ganges-river-at-sunrise-in-varanasi.html?vti=ngjnpjy97fj2mfa95z-1-35
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos
"It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!"Read More
'Numbers are ticking up but no 3rd wave yet'
Only the Free State is technically in a third wave, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.Read More
Should SA ban travel from India in light of new Covid-19 variant?
The NICD confirmed this weekend that four cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 have been discovered in South Africa.Read More
Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries
“The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation.Read More
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick.Read More
Lockdown made us fat and lazy - Pharma Dynamics survey
Almost half of the respondents gained weight during the lockdown. Many Wiener interviews Nicole Jennings of Pharma Dynamics.Read More
'They are quarantined onboard the vessel. I’m confident it's contained'
A ship from India has been quarantined in Durban after its crew tested positive for Covid-19, says Moshe Motlohi (Port of Durban).Read More
'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable'
"The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan.Read More
How to encourage more over-60s to register for a Covid-19 vaccine
"The most important thing is education by people that you trust," says persuasion scientist Ian Rheeder.Read More
Go to work sick, and get fired without warning – Labour Court
Going to work after a positive Covid-19 test will get you fired. Africa Melane interviews Kim Heres.Read More