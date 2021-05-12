Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Covid-19 in India: 'Dozens and dozens' of bodies found floating down Ganges

12 May 2021 9:33 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Covid-19 in India
Ganges

Struggling with sheer numbers, it seems people are immersing bodies in the Ganges before cremation, says Adam Gilchrist.

Up to 100 bodies were found floating down the Ganges River in India on Tuesday, a day after decomposing bodies were found on the riverbanks.

The bodies are probably those of deceased Covid-19 sufferers, according to local authorities.

Unidentified pilgrims bathe in the Holy Ganges river at sunrise in Varanasi, India. © Dmitry Chulov/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

India is running out of wood for cremations, and local residents tell of some families having no option but to put the bodies of loved ones into the river without burning them first.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

There’s a scene in Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds when they’re standing by the riverbank… with all these bodies rushing by in a fast-moving river. That is exactly what is happening… on the banks of the Ganges in northern India…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

We’re talking dozens and dozens… It’s a sign of how awful the situation has become.

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




