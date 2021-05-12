Backlog of forensic DNA testing samples now sitting at over 208k





Police Minister Bheki Cele states that the national backlog in the forensic testing of DNA samples now stands at more than 208,000.

In March the backlog was around 173,000.

Minister Cele has told the National Assembly that the South African Police Services (SAPS) is currently doing all it can to clear the backlog.

Currently, the backlog at our Forensic Science Laboratory stands at 208,291 cases. Police Minister Bheki Cele

Over 61,000 of these have been received by the laboratory but have not been analysed. Over 36,626 are DNA-related and 82,000 of these are cases related to gender-based violence and femicide. Police Minister Bheki Cele

Gaye Davis of Eyewitness news reports that the minister attributes the backlog to a service provider halting its automated track-and-trace system in June 2020 meaning the work had to be done manually thereafter.

A lack of consumables used in testing was due to contract mismanagement. Gaye Davis - Eyewitness News

According to Cele, the turnaround plan includes a new track-and-trace system which has already been imlemented.

He said he hopes the police forensic services will be functioning normally within 18 months.

Cele said more than 77,000 gender-based violence and femicide cases were court-ready but awaiting DNA results and had been prioritised, while more than 2,500 have been finalised. Gaye Davis - Eyewitness News

