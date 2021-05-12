Saps protects its own, even when it's own are killers, claims new investigation

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:10
Cram survey report reveals the damage done to South Africa's public education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nic Spaull
Today at 15:20
Palestine solidarity march to parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shamiela Fisher - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:40
Table Mountain safety project concerns
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Van Schalkwyk - Committee Member at Table Mountain Safety Action Group
Today at 15:50
Reflecting on Nurses Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:05
Experts say South Africa should move to a stricter lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Accept Whatsapp privacy policy or else.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
Understanding the conflict in Israel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Hennie Strydom - Professor in public international law
Today at 17:20
Delays in the Mosterts Mill restoration project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
MENStruation foundation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sinalo Jafta - Protea's Cricket Captain
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I forgave them, but I still need justice' - Andrew Merryweather on 2006 attack In 2006, Andrew Merryweather was left paralysed following a brutal attack at a petrol station in Cape Town. 15 years later, he's s... 12 May 2021 1:25 PM
Private Investigator describes search for murdered mom of three Yolandi Botes PI Wendy Pascoe explains there are many reasons people go missing, though the Yolandi Botes case involved criminal elements. 12 May 2021 1:06 PM
We are investigating almost half of what government spent - SIU "It is very worrying," says Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. 12 May 2021 12:40 PM
View all Local
Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face JSC probe over claims of whitewashing evidence Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face allegations which, if substantiated, could lead to their impeachment, says Karyn Maughan. 12 May 2021 1:50 PM
Backlog of forensic DNA testing samples now sitting at over 208k Police Minister Bheki Cele says he hopes the police forensic services will be functioning normally within 18 months. 12 May 2021 10:20 AM
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn. 11 May 2021 7:38 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million "Twenty individuals collaborated with small business owners, claiming undue VAT refunds," says Captain Lloyd Ramhova (Hawks). 12 May 2021 8:40 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Business
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Electric cars will be cheaper than 'normal' ones by 2027 - study By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance. 11 May 2021 2:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive. 10 May 2021 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
100 Republicans threaten to split party over Trump The Republican Party may be split into "rational Republicans" and "Trump Republicans," says Barbara Friedman. 12 May 2021 10:39 AM
Covid-19 in India: 'Dozens and dozens' of bodies found floating down Ganges Struggling with sheer numbers, it seems people are immersing bodies in the Ganges before cremation, says Adam Gilchrist. 12 May 2021 9:33 AM
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx). 11 May 2021 8:28 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy "The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra. 11 May 2021 11:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Saps protects its own, even when it's own are killers, claims new investigation

12 May 2021 11:14 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
IPID
SAPS
Police killings
Police Brutality
viewfinder

The Viewfinder investigation has revealed killings and brutality are enabled by police management’s reluctance to discipline cops.

The ability of the police service in South Africa to interfer with the outcomes of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigations has done 'untold damage' to the pursuit of justice in the country.

That's according to one of the authors of a newly published investigation into police accountability.

Daneel Knoetze, is the founder and editor of Viewfinder, a police accountability project which undertakes looks into abuses of power that impact on the public interest.

In its latest piece for the Daily Maverick, 'How SAPS protects the killers within its ranks', Viewfinder reveals a reluctance by police management to discipline officers accused of wrongdoing.

Knoetze joined The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit to talk about his findings.

There's this deep systemic reluctance within the police service to enact discipline.

Daneel Knoetze, Founder and editor - Viewfinder

Police management have this superseding power to scupper, to undo Ipid investigations, and to effectively protect and insulate members accused in these crimes from accountability.

Daneel Knoetze, Founder and editor - Viewfinder

Knoetze says there is a 'hollowness' in that statement often touted by police management following an allegation of police wrongdoing that, 'Ipid is investigating'.

Because even though these cases are investigated and outsourced to an independent watchdog, the police still have this power to undo the findings and the recommendations at the eleventh hour.

Daneel Knoetze, Founder and editor - Viewfinder

How police in SA are getting away with murder - listen to the full conversation below:




12 May 2021 11:14 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
IPID
SAPS
Police killings
Police Brutality
viewfinder

More from Local

'I forgave them, but I still need justice' - Andrew Merryweather on 2006 attack

12 May 2021 1:25 PM

In 2006, Andrew Merryweather was left paralysed following a brutal attack at a petrol station in Cape Town. 15 years later, he's still seeking justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Private Investigator describes search for murdered mom of three Yolandi Botes

12 May 2021 1:06 PM

PI Wendy Pascoe explains there are many reasons people go missing, though the Yolandi Botes case involved criminal elements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are investigating almost half of what government spent - SIU

12 May 2021 12:40 PM

"It is very worrying," says Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nurses 'not appreciated' in South Africa says former RN

12 May 2021 12:27 PM

Dalreece Rankin-Andreas is a registered nurse who left South Africa with her husband last year to pursue opportunities in Qatar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PICS] CT neurosurgeon who separated rare conjoined twins opens up about surgery

12 May 2021 11:19 AM

Pediatric neurosurgeon Prof Tony Figaji says it was extremely rewarding to have helped successfully separate the conjoined twin girls earlier this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million

12 May 2021 8:40 AM

"Twenty individuals collaborated with small business owners, claiming undue VAT refunds," says Captain Lloyd Ramhova (Hawks).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'

11 May 2021 6:56 PM

The Actuarial Society of SA sketches 3 possible Covid scenarios. Bruce Whitfield interviews Adam Lowe (Covid-19 Working Group).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane

11 May 2021 5:54 PM

Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry association says bird flu outbreak is under control

11 May 2021 5:22 PM

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) says it has a plan in place to contain the bird flu outbreak reported in three provinces in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice'

11 May 2021 5:08 PM

"The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why Capetonians may well have relatives on the Island of St Helena

Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million

Business Local

100 Republicans threaten to split party over Trump

World

EWN Highlights

Money stolen from SSA was used to fund ANC faction, Dintwe tells Zondo Inquiry

12 May 2021 2:00 PM

CT protesters call on SA govt to show more support for Palestinians

12 May 2021 1:43 PM

World could have prevented COVID catastrophe: expert panel

12 May 2021 12:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA