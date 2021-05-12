Saps protects its own, even when it's own are killers, claims new investigation
The ability of the police service in South Africa to interfer with the outcomes of Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigations has done 'untold damage' to the pursuit of justice in the country.
That's according to one of the authors of a newly published investigation into police accountability.
Daneel Knoetze, is the founder and editor of Viewfinder, a police accountability project which undertakes looks into abuses of power that impact on the public interest.
In its latest piece for the Daily Maverick, 'How SAPS protects the killers within its ranks', Viewfinder reveals a reluctance by police management to discipline officers accused of wrongdoing.
Knoetze joined The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit to talk about his findings.
There's this deep systemic reluctance within the police service to enact discipline.Daneel Knoetze, Founder and editor - Viewfinder
Police management have this superseding power to scupper, to undo Ipid investigations, and to effectively protect and insulate members accused in these crimes from accountability.Daneel Knoetze, Founder and editor - Viewfinder
Knoetze says there is a 'hollowness' in that statement often touted by police management following an allegation of police wrongdoing that, 'Ipid is investigating'.
Because even though these cases are investigated and outsourced to an independent watchdog, the police still have this power to undo the findings and the recommendations at the eleventh hour.Daneel Knoetze, Founder and editor - Viewfinder
How police in SA are getting away with murder - listen to the full conversation below:
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/technology-police-car-roof-2500010/
