100 Republicans threaten to split party over Trump
More than 100 Republican leaders are threatening to form a third party.
The group is threatening to split from the Republican Party because of Donald Trump’s stranglehold.
“I’m still a Republican, but I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth because of how quickly the party has divorced itself from truth and reason,” said Miles Taylor, a former Trump-era Department of Homeland Security official and an organiser of the campaign.
“I’m one of those in the group that feels very strongly that if we can’t get the Republican Party back to a rational party that supports free minds, I’m out and a lot of people are coming with me.”
All this comes as House Republican leaders prepare to oust Representative Liz Cheney from their ranks for her criticism of Trump’s election lies.
Cheney, daughter of Dick Cheney, is the third-ranked Republican.
Left-wing commentators are asking if this is going to be a split between rational Republicans and the Trump Republicans…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
It’s a bit like South Africa at the moment. People are saying they don’t know who to vote for; there isn’t a party that speaks to them…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89156607_november-06-2107-character-portrait-of-donald-trump-riding-toy-nuclear-rocket-3d-illustration.html
