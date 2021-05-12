Why Capetonians may well have relatives on the Island of St Helena





Lester Kiewit talks to Damian Samuels, a filmmaker and a Ph.D. candidate in Visual History.

Samuels says he assumed that having relatives from the island was a unique aspect of his heritage, but as he dug deeper, he came to know that many Capetonians share this same story?

He explains the historical relationship between the island and South Africa. His research traces history to the slaves from St Helena island and Cape Town.

Identities are so complex. We need to accept that we are complex...and multi-dimensional. Damian Samuels, Academic and Filmmaker

Listeners called in asking how to find out more about possible family and ancestors on the island.

Samuels says while he does not do genealogy he suggests contacting Merle Martin on the South African St Helenian Heritage Association Facebook page.

Listen to the fascinating history of the island and its connection to Cape Town below: