Nurses 'not appreciated' in South Africa says former RN
They've been the heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic, working on the frontline, at times pushed to their absolute limits.
But yet many nurses in South Africa say they feel undervalued, overworked, and underpaid.
On International Nurses Day Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit spoke to registered nurse Delreece Rankin-Andreas who last year took the decision to quit her job in South Africa and move to Doha in Qatar.
Rankin-Andreas says while sad to leave South Africa she and her husband, who also works in the medical field, felt their prospects would be better overseas.
Medical staff in general are not compensated well in South Africa, and nurses particularly.Dalreece Rankin-Andreas, Registered nurse
In terms of remuneration, we [nurses] are not appreciated in South Africa.Dalreece Rankin-Andreas, Registered nurse
She says low salaries and the fact international recruiters are keen to employ South African nurses, experienced in dealing with infectious diseases, means more and more of her nursing colleagues are choosing to move abroad.
Recruiters are actively looking for and recruiting South African nurses with very favourable packages that people seldom give up the opportunity to take.Dalreece Rankin-Andreas, Registered nurse
[We're] in demand because of our level of experience and patient numbers that we deal with on a day-to-day basis.Dalreece Rankin-Andreas, Registered nurse
On Tuesday night mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien paid tribute to nurses in the Western Cape for their 'passion' and 'dedication'.
Nurses make up the largest part of our healthcare professionals and have been at the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.— Dr Zahid Badroodien (@ZahidBadroodien) May 11, 2021
They continue to provide life-saving services to our most vulnerable communities and show continued commitment despite their own fears and anxieties. 👩⚕️ 👨⚕️ pic.twitter.com/4mY2GABfe1
How much do nurses earn in South Africa? Click the video below to listen to YouTuber Nurse Zee talking about her salary as a registered nurse:
Click below to listen to the full conversation from The Morning Review:
