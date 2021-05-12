'I forgave them, but I still need justice' - Andrew Merryweather on 2006 attack





It's been 15 years since the brawl that left Andrew Merryweather in a wheelchair.

Merryweather, his brother, and a friend got into a fight with a group of schoolboys at a petrol station in Claremont.

Merryweather, who was 24 years old at the time, was tackled and beaten.

None of the attackers were held criminally liable for the assault.

Merryweather then launched a civil claim and in 2013 the High Court ordered that he be awarded more than R10 million in damages.

However, that order was later rescinded by the court in 2015.

After a 15-year litigation process, Merryweather is still suing for damages. He's confirmed to CapeTalk that another civil claim is still ongoing in court.

The Rondebosch resident explains that he has reached a point of forgiveness, but he still needs some form of justice to be served, especially considering the mountain of medical bills that has piled up over the years.

And while he doesn't harbour any bitterness, Merryweather says he still gets overcome by feelings of regret for some of the experiences he will never have again.

He chats to CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit about his perspective on the tragic ordeal that changed his life forever.

It was a case of the wrong place, wrong time. It was a tragedy for everyone involved. Andrew Merryweather

I truly don't believe that they were out there to try and kill me. Andrew Merryweather

It was never difficult for me to forgive those boys, of course, there's the justice side and the civil side... The medical expenses which on top of myself are just immense. That's why unfortunately, we need to seek the legal route. Andrew Merryweather

I have never accepted the wheelchair. I look at the wheelchair as my prison cell and unfortunately, that's the way it's always going to be. Andrew Merryweather

Merryweather describes his mother, Joy, as his "absolute rock".

He has credited his support system for helping him to stay positive and keep an optimistic outlook on life.

As long as you focus on the positivity and count your blessings, it's pretty easy to stay positive. It really is. Andrew Merryweather

I've got an extremely strong support network of friends and family, it always makes it easier. I have my down days like everyone else, but there's always light at the end of the tunnel and there's a lot to live for. Andrew Merryweather

Listen to Andrew Merryweather in conversation with Lester Kiewit: