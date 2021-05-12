Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points
Pick n Pay owes its customers R200 million in unspent Smart Shopper points.
The retailer has 8.5 million loyalty card members.
Points earned are like cash but expire in 12 months.
Many Wiener interviewed Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw.
We’ve got a million new Smart Shoppers… These new shoppers haven’t got into the habit of spending their points… Come and use your points! … The points do expire…John Bradshaw, Retail Executive for Marketing - Pick n Pay
Generally, people have between R20 and R50 [in unspent points] …John Bradshaw, Retail Executive for Marketing - Pick n Pay
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
