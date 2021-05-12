Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points

Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw.

Pick n Pay owes its customers R200 million in unspent Smart Shopper points.

The retailer has 8.5 million loyalty card members.

© Michael Turner/123rf.com

RELATED: 4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

Points earned are like cash but expire in 12 months.

Many Wiener interviewed Pick n Pay’s John Bradshaw.

Struggling to make ends meet? Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

We’ve got a million new Smart Shoppers… These new shoppers haven’t got into the habit of spending their points… Come and use your points! … The points do expire…

John Bradshaw, Retail Executive for Marketing - Pick n Pay

Generally, people have between R20 and R50 [in unspent points] …

John Bradshaw, Retail Executive for Marketing - Pick n Pay

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




Share this:
