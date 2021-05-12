Private Investigator describes search for murdered mom of three Yolandi Botes





Yolandi Botes was a mother of three and went missing on 26 April 2021.

She was found dead, and police released a statement that her body parts were all that remained.

It is very tragic indeed. Finding out that the person you cared for has died is the worst ending to what has already been a painful and traumatic time. Wendy Pascoe, Private Investigator - Pascoe Investigations

A man and his son made the gruesome discovery at a holiday resort in Villiers next to the Vaal River while on a fishing trip.

Pascoe says she has been involved in missing persons' investigations for ten years and became involved in an independent search for Botes.

Private investigators and organisations work on missing person investigations with both flyers and other assistance.

Normally when a case has been opened at a police station the investigation does start there. But it is also nice to reach out to the family and give an extra hand to be able to search for their loved ones. Wendy Pascoe, Private Investigator - Pascoe Investigations

Speaking generally, Pascoe says there are many reasons people go missing.

One of the biggest reasons is alcohol and drug abuse.

Other reasons are domestic violence where an abused partner leaves.

People with mental illness such as depression also can go missing, and those with financial problems.

Natural disasters are also a factor.

And of course, where crimes are committed such as murder or kidnapping.

In Yolandi's case, there were criminal aspects. Wendy Pascoe, Private Investigator - Pascoe Investigations

Kempton Express reported a room in a Kempton Park guest lodge may be the bloody scene of the murder of Botes. The owner of the lodge told the newspaper that a man had paid cash for the room

Sister of Yolandi Botes, Mariska Oosthuizen told The Citizen that she believes the murder was planned and calls on South Africans to help find the killer.

Listen to private investigator Wendy Pascoe below: