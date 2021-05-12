We are investigating almost half of what government spent - SIU





Gauteng is the province with most reports of corruption, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

About 44% of complaints the SIU receives are from that province.

KwaZulu-Natal (13%) comes second, followed by the Western Cape (10%).

The Special Investigations Unit has identified Gauteng, KZN, and Western Cape as corruption hot spots.

Mandy Wiener interviewed SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

A lot of people and activity is concentrated in Gauteng… Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson - Special Investigations Unit

It is very worrying… We’re investigating almost half of what the government spent… Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson - Special Investigations Unit

We always want less to investigate… new [investigations] are coming in… We are employing a lot of investigators… We want to learn from this, and take these learnings to the procurement of vaccines so we don’t get to where we were with the PPEs… Kaizer Kganyago, spokesperson - Special Investigations Unit

