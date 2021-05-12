Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face JSC probe over claims of whitewashing evidence
Judges who presided over the Arms Deal Inquiry may face possible impeachment and possible criminal misconduct in an investigation by the Judicial Service Commission.
The judges will have to answer to allegations that they actively sought to whitewashed the evidence presented to them during the inquiry, explains Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report.
She says, following a complaint against the two judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi, the Judicial Conduct Committee will meet in June to decide whether to recommend that these judges be investigated or not.
The complaints were received from two organisations, Open Secrets, and Shadow World Investigations last year.
It seems an unprecedented step for Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo to take, suggests Wiener speaking to legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
It is not a forgone conclusion that such a complaint will even come before the Judicial Servies Commission.Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - News24
But given the serious nature of the detailed 50-page complaint by the two organisations, Zondo has reached the conclusion that should these allegations be established there would be grounds for potential impeachment, says Maughan.
They ventilate the multitude of allegations against these judges in terms of ignoring and not obtaining crucial evidence and making it very difficult for critical witnesses to testify.Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist - News24
Paul Holden of Shadow World Investigations talks to Mandy Wiener about the serious claims.
What we have here are two judges who were given vast amounts of money, about R150 million, to pursue an investigation into the Arms Deal.Paul Holden, Co-Founder - Shadow World Investigations
They had one job really. They needed to inquire and they failed to do that.Paul Holden, Co-Founder - Shadow World Investigations
Listen to the interviews with Karyn Maughan and Paul Holden below:
