'We will shut them down' - Undertakers threaten to close Home Affairs offices





The Unification Task Team (UTT), which represents undertakers from various organisations, has threatened to disrupt services at Home Affairs branches nationwide.

The UTT has been protesting over the regulations surrounding certificates of competence (COCs) issued to funeral parlours.

Funeral parlours need COCs in order to operate and register death certificates on behalf of grieving families.

According to rules set by the Home Affairs Department, funeral undertakers must pass a test set by the government which provides them with a temporary COC that is valid for 12 months.

UTT spokesperson Muzi Hlengwa says small funeral parlours are demanding that the papers be made permanent.

Hlengwa says the department has backtracked on the assurances it gave the undertakers during previous meetings.

He says the director-general of the Department of Home Affairs will have to deal with the consequences of arrogantly "chopping and changing" the rules.

We have decided that we are going to intensify our strike by shutting down all Home Affairs offices. We cannot have a situation whereby they will carry on with their business as usual while we are not able to work. We will shut them down. Muzi Hlengwa, Spokesperson - Unification Task Team

The issue that we have with the Department of Home Affairs is that they went back from the agreement that we had. Muzi Hlengwa, Spokesperson - Unification Task Team

They are now saying that they are going to issue small businesses with temporary designation officer numbers which will expire in 12 months. Muzi Hlengwa, Spokesperson - Unification Task Team

The certificate of competence doesn't belong with the Department of Home Affairs, it belongs with the Department of Health. Muzi Hlengwa, Spokesperson - Unification Task Team

Listen to the latest on The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener: