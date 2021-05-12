A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media
It is fast becoming one of the most acrimonious celebrity divorces in South African history and fans of DJ Black Coffee and his estranged wife Enhle Mbali are watching the entire saga playing out on social media.
The DJ, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo took to Twitter on Tuesday to defend himself against what he claims are 'lies' being told about him by Mbali.
Stop lying!!!— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 11, 2021
The lies are too much.
I won’t be quiet anymore.
The children you publicly claim to be protecting are suffering because your lifestyle. pic.twitter.com/jRmxwxAygm
In a post seemingly directed at Rockville star Mbali, the DJ said he was breaking his silence and wouldn't be 'quiet anymore'.
In another Tweet, he went on to give details of the financial contributions he claims to have been making in respect of Mbali and the two children they share.
"...from November I've been paying 65K towards you and the kids."
I’ve been taking care of all the household expenses.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 11, 2021
I take care of all the kids and their school needs.On top of the all this from November I’ve been paying 65K towards you and the kids.
After our separation I got you a fully paid car in your name.
The BET Award winner seemed to be responding to an emotional video posted by his ex on Instagram last week in which she made several damning claims about him.
"I have been protecting this man for far too long" she said.
She went on to allege her former spouse had hit her at their marital home, and also that he was being psychologically abusive to their children.
Earlier this week Mbali also suggested the electricity had been cut off at her home, leaving her and her sons in the dark.
The actress posted on Instagram, “We gonna shame the devil and enjoy the darkness. Me and my boys".
Her ex addressed the matter via Twitter saying simply, "Take care of your bills".
From March I have been sending you electricity statements which you are aware of.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 11, 2021
Yesterday they cut the lights and you’re here once again creating another narrative that it was because of me.Take care of your bills.
The former couple were married in 2011, in 2019 Maphumulo was forced to deny rumours of an affair with French socialiate Cathy Lobe, saying at the time, "it's not true. Someone decided to make it up."
RELATED: DJ Black Coffee: I'm the hungriest guy in the music industry
Source : 702
