[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market'





The BMW M4 coupe has undergone arguably one of the most radical redesigns in the German automaker’s history.

The car’s exterior design – particularly its huge front grille – has tongues wagging.

BMW M4 Competition coupé (Image by Chanokchon, Wikimedia Commons)

The M4’s 3-litre, 6-cylinder turbocharged engine produces a whopping 375 kW.

The car goes from zero to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

The BMW M4 is yours for R1.94 million.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

De Siena spent the last few days driving the M4.

I cannot remember a car design receiving this much coverage… a massive grill… pictures don’t do it justice… It’s definitely polarising… at least you don’t have to look at the grill while driving… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Once you get past the looks, this is a return to form for BMW… It’s probably one of the best BMWs I’ve ever driven. Easily one of the best sports cars on the market right now… A technical tour de force… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

They’ve upped the power massively… It has 250% more power than the first M3, its great-grandfather… your neck snapped backward when you put your foot down… A last hoorah for the BMW M sportscars… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

You can pick up a very good Porsche for that kind of money… Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

