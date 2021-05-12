Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Are vaccine rollouts on track
Guests
Prof Barry Schoub - Advisory Chair to Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on coronavirus vaccines,
Today at 17:05
Understanding the conflict in Israel
Guests
Prof Hennie Strydom - Professor in public international law
Today at 17:20
Delays in the Mosterts Mill restoration project
Guests
John Hammer - Mosterts Mill Committee Chai
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
MENStruation foundation: Period Poverty
Guests
Sinalo Jafta - Protea's Cricket Captain
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market'

12 May 2021 2:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Car Review
BMW
Motoring
Porsche
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
BMW M4

Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4.

The BMW M4 coupe has undergone arguably one of the most radical redesigns in the German automaker’s history.

The car’s exterior design – particularly its huge front grille – has tongues wagging.

BMW M4 Competition coupé (Image by Chanokchon, Wikimedia Commons)

The M4’s 3-litre, 6-cylinder turbocharged engine produces a whopping 375 kW.

The car goes from zero to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

The BMW M4 is yours for R1.94 million.

Pippa Hudson interviewed motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

De Siena spent the last few days driving the M4.

More recent car reviews:

I cannot remember a car design receiving this much coverage… a massive grill… pictures don’t do it justice… It’s definitely polarising… at least you don’t have to look at the grill while driving…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Once you get past the looks, this is a return to form for BMW… It’s probably one of the best BMWs I’ve ever driven. Easily one of the best sports cars on the market right now… A technical tour de force…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

They’ve upped the power massively… It has 250% more power than the first M3, its great-grandfather… your neck snapped backward when you put your foot down… A last hoorah for the BMW M sportscars…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

You can pick up a very good Porsche for that kind of money…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




