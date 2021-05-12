Streaming issues? Report here
Are vaccine rollouts on track
Understanding the conflict in Israel
Delays in the Mosterts Mill restoration project
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
MENStruation foundation: Period Poverty
Vaccine influencer? Activist Lebo Mashile slammed after getting Sisonke J&J jab

12 May 2021 3:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Lebo Mashile
vaccine
Sisonke COVID-19 vaccine

Actress and poet Lebo Mashile has been facing backlash on social media after she got vaccinated and tweeted about her experience.

Lebo Mashile has been dragged on Twitter after posting a series of tweets about receiving the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke vaccine on Wednesday morning.

South Africans have been puzzled about how Mashile qualified for the Sisonke jab which is aimed at healthcare workers.

The TV presenter has denied claims made on Twitter that she has been paid to be a "vaccine influencer" after receiving the jab at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

It's understood that Mashile was able to get vaccinated because of her work with the NGO African Alliance.

African Alliance says the Sisonke rollout is now open to all health personnel including admin staff, support staff, trainers, outreach workers, and communications staff.

The actress says she was "tweeting to inform" as part of her "social activism" to raise awareness about the vaccination process.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users aren't convinced by Mashile's explanation or justification for getting the jab at this stage of the rollout.

Here's what some Twitter users had to say:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
