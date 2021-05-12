Vaccine influencer? Activist Lebo Mashile slammed after getting Sisonke J&J jab





Lebo Mashile has been dragged on Twitter after posting a series of tweets about receiving the Johnson & Johnson Sisonke vaccine on Wednesday morning.

South Africans have been puzzled about how Mashile qualified for the Sisonke jab which is aimed at healthcare workers.

The TV presenter has denied claims made on Twitter that she has been paid to be a "vaccine influencer" after receiving the jab at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

It's understood that Mashile was able to get vaccinated because of her work with the NGO African Alliance.

African Alliance says the Sisonke rollout is now open to all health personnel including admin staff, support staff, trainers, outreach workers, and communications staff.

The actress says she was "tweeting to inform" as part of her "social activism" to raise awareness about the vaccination process.

Getting the vaccine does not make me immune to COVID. I still have to play it safe by wearing a mask in public, social distancing, and sanitizing my hands. Being vaccinated means that should contract COVID, I won’t end up in hospital on a ventilator, & I will not die. I’ll live. — Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 12, 2021

African Alliance is a health advocacy organization. These are the people who have been fighting to make sure that the same people who have had their bodies used in vaccine trials in this country, namely poor Black people, are able to get the vaccine. — Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 12, 2021

I’ve been an influencer on many topics that I care about from spirituality, to GBV, to vaccines, & that’s just in the last few months. I’m not being paid for these tweets about the vaccine. I got the vaccine today so that I could speak from 1st hand experience about the process. https://t.co/cLM40eJ5fR — Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 12, 2021

For everyone asking, @lebomashile has been working with us since the onset of the pandemic. Her work with us is supported by the @MRCza to build vaccine confidence in an age when countries are destroying vaccines due to low uptake. The time to create demand is now! https://t.co/VxdrHwOgcO — African Alliance (@Afri_Alliance) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, some Twitter users aren't convinced by Mashile's explanation or justification for getting the jab at this stage of the rollout.

Here's what some Twitter users had to say:

We actually don’t need vaccine influencers right now lol. We need the vaccine. People aren’t not getting vaccinated because we aren’t influenced... we’re not getting vaccinated coz the government isn’t doing its job! — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) May 12, 2021

Actual HCWs took the vaccine, shared their experiences and told us how they were feeling afterwards.



We didn't need an influencer.



We just need vaccines. — Unhinged! (@lungile_mashele) May 12, 2021

Lebo Mashile, who last I checked is not an essential worker or HCW, getting vaccinated before my over 60 parents is not sitting right with me. — Boipelo (@LeinaKeEng) May 12, 2021

I am just not convinced a Lebo Mashile is someone who would even influence those that need actual influencing and awareness of Covid-19 and the vaccine chile.I hope the already existent volunteer groups and personnel also getting this vaccine because this is suspect,pls. — Pønky (@NorskBabyP) May 12, 2021

please can Lebo answer us about how she got the vaccine because being a mother and breadwinner isn’t good enough especially when she’s 42 😭 — foyin 🍯 (@foyin_og) May 12, 2021

How did Lebo Mashile qualify to get vaccinated? — COUTINHO 👅 (@Zimkhitha_) May 12, 2021

Vaccine Hesitancy is one thing.



But answer the question of who is hesitant? why an influencer campaign solves that? Why Lebo Mashile is the supposed influencer? Why your influencer is not AN ACTUAL HEALTHCARE WORKER



All things that I have yet to see an answer for. — Tad (@TadKhosa) May 12, 2021

But Lebo people are not refusing to get vaccinated. There are no vaccines! There is no convincing necessary! Hayibo sis. There is absolutely no logic in what you are saying. https://t.co/a1vOqSmVEm — Zin (@zin_hle) May 12, 2021