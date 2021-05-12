Taxi industry paid only R5m in income taxes – its revenues total almost R90bn
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) collected only R5 million in corporate income taxes from taxi operators in the past financial year.
Taxi industry revenues in 2019 were close to R90 billion, according to the Mail & Guardian.
There are about 250 000 minibus taxis servicing commuters in South Africa.
Many Wiener interviewed Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance at the Democratic Alliance (DA).
It’s basically nothing [taxes paid by the taxi industry].Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance - DA
Every formal minibus taxi operator needs an operating license… If you have a liquor license… you have to prove tax compliance. The government has been soft-pedaling the taxi industry for years…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance - DA
The taxi industry has been demanding bailouts… at the same time as not paying any tax at all…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance - DA
Sars has to enforce the law.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance - DA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/taxi_south_africa.html?oriSearch=taxi&sti=mgxkhh8aj6iyhnvuav|&mediapopup=126122414
