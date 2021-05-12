Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine





A pro-Palestine march was held in the streets of Cape Town earlier on Wednesday amid escalating violence in the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

Protesters and some political parties say they have been shocked and appalled at the scenes of violence they were seeing on social media, reports Eyewitness News journalist Shamiela Fisher.

Some protesters have demanded that South Africa must take more action to show solidarity with Palestinians, considering our country's own recent history of oppression, Fisher reports.

#CTPalestineMarch ANC youth league conveyor Nonceba Mhlauli is also at the march today she says it is to show their dissatisfaction at what is happening in Palestine.SF pic.twitter.com/RCQETa5tEX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2021

People were extremely sad. There were so many people who participated in the march who... just burst out in tears. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Their view is that... knowing what South Africa fought for in the past before democracy, South Africa should know what the Palestinians are going through and be the first ones to be taking action. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the Eyewitness News coverage: