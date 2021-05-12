Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
Long road ahead for the restoration of Mostert's Mill - here's how you can help The Friends of Mostert's Mill are in the early stages of planning the restoration of the mill following the devastating wildfires... 12 May 2021 6:46 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face JSC probe over claims of whitewashing evidence Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face allegations which, if substantiated, could lead to their impeachment, says Karyn Maughan. 12 May 2021 1:50 PM
Backlog of forensic DNA testing samples now sitting at over 208k Police Minister Bheki Cele says he hopes the police forensic services will be functioning normally within 18 months. 12 May 2021 10:20 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Taxi industry paid only R5m in income taxes – its revenues total almost R90bn The taxi industry pays "basically nothing" in income taxes, says Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance at the DA. 12 May 2021 3:13 PM
'We will shut them down' - Undertakers threaten to close Home Affairs offices Funeral undertakers have threatened to intensify their protest action by bringing Home Affairs offices to a standstill across SA. 12 May 2021 2:23 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay's 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don't want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It's going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel's Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
100 Republicans threaten to split party over Trump The Republican Party may be split into "rational Republicans" and "Trump Republicans," says Barbara Friedman. 12 May 2021 10:39 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves

12 May 2021 8:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report.

South Africa's "big five" banks - bar Absa - recorded an increase in complaints in 2020.

The annual report published by the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) shows that First National Bank (FNB) is at the top of the list, for the second year running.

Absa on the other hand, recorded the least complaints after being the most complained about bank in 2018.

We are particularly pleased about the inroads made with regards to fraud-related complaints. Given the rapidly changing fraud landscape, a major factor in turning the tide on complaints has been Absa’s comprehensive re-engineering of its approach to dealing with customers who have been defrauded, and our market-first, free Digital Fraud Warranty.

Absa statement

Complaints about FNB rose by 29% while there was a drop of 36% at Absa.

Capitec recorded the biggest increase in complaints (up 65%).

Here is the breakdown of the big-5's rankings by the number of complaints received in 2020, compared to 2019:

1 - First National Bank: 2,197 (increase of 29%)

2 - Standard Bank: 1,572 (increase of 39%)

3 - Capitec: 1,259 (increase of 65%)

4 - Nedbank: 1,217 (increase of 11%)

5 - Absa: 943 (decrease of 36%)

Table of cases of complaint opened at banks - OBSSA annual report for 2020

Out of all South Africa's banks, Discovery saw the biggest percentage increase in complaints lodged with the Ombud - up over 1,700%.

The OBS adds the disclaimer that "banks vary considerably in size, client profile and product mix and these factors all impact on the number of complaints made against any given Bank."

Bruce Whitfield discusses the report with consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

This year it's 72% in favour of the banks and the remainder in favour of the consumer.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the conversation in the audio below:




