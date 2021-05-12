Streaming issues? Report here
Other steps must be taken before jumping to lockdown, says NICD director

12 May 2021 5:38 PM
by Qama Qukula

NICD boss says tighter lockdown measures should only be considered once other tools to mitigate a third Covid-19 wave have been implemented.

As fears of a third wave grow, Professor Adrian Puren of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the government needs to focus on implementing measures that reduce the need for a national lockdown.

Puren says a lockdown should ideally be implemented once several other efforts have been made to avert a Covid-19 resurgence.

According to the professor, these efforts include increased risk communication, promoting non-pharmaceutical interventions (mask-wearing, sanitising .etc), increased and visible enforcement as well as ensuring that all healthcare workers have access to vaccines.

If tighter lockdown restrictions are needed, Puren says a nuanced approach, for different regions and districts, should be taken.

Rather than just reaching for lockdowns, we need to try and determine what are the key steps before that.

Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

When we experienced the devastating second surge we did have to go into a specific national level 3 lockdown.

Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

I think it's part of what one could do, but I think there are steps beforehand that one needs to have in place to try and ensure that we don't reach for those level 3 or level 4 approaches.

Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

We do know that each province and its districts have resurgence plans... that's going to be a critical and deciding factor in how we proceed.

Professor Adrian Puren, Acting Executive Director - National Institute of Communicable Diseases

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:




