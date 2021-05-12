Long road ahead for the restoration of Mostert's Mill - here's how you can help
The Friends of Mostert’s Mill (FoMM) have kept the mill in full working condition for the past 25 years and determined to get it going once again.
The historic mill was gutted by the Table Mountain fires in April.
John Hammer, the chair of FoMM, says work on the mill will only begin once approval has been given by the Department of Public Works, which is the custodian of the site.
FoMM has started fundraising towards the restoration of the mill, but Hammer says it's not yet clear how much the project will cost in total.
He says all the labour will be done by volunteers for free and the only expense will be the materials to rebuild the mill.
"100% of the funds will be used for the restoration of the mill. None of us will get paid for it", he tells CapeTalk.
A GoFund Me page has been started aimed at donations from overseas.
Local residents have been encouraged to join the Friends of Mostert's Mill for an annual subscription fee of R50 per family.
A subscription will also include regular newsletters on the progress of the restoration project.
Hammer has also called on any people with useful skills to volunteer their talents to the rebuild.
Any additional donations can be made to the organisation's bank account.
Mostert's Mill Restoration Fund bank details:
- Bank: Standard Bank
- Branch: 051 001
- Account: Friends of Mostert's Mill
- Number: 077 441 672
Please use an email address as the reference if you would like to be kept updated with occasional emails about the progress of the restoration.
We are planing the way forward... For me, it's going to be the people's mill.John Hammer, Chairperson - Friends of Mostert's Mill
We've been at the mill since it was restored in 1995.. I've been involved right from the beginning.John Hammer, Chairperson - Friends of Mostert's Mill
Our aim as the Friends of Mostert's Mill is to restore the mill, but we cannot do that without permission from the Department of Public Works.John Hammer, Chairperson - Friends of Mostert's Mill
We are going to rebuild - that I have no doubt about at all. How long it will take and how much it will cost is a difficult question because nobody in South Africa has ever rebuilt a 2525-year-old windmill.John Hammer, Chairperson - Friends of Mostert's Mill
Visit the Friends of Mostert's Mill website for more information.
