SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave
News24 is reporting that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces that South Africa is in its third wave of Covid-19 infections:
The article quotes Mkhize as follows:
"Kindly note that the Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly. For all intents and purposes, we are in third-wave even if not fitting in technical definition. The numbers will no longer go down other than if we start intensive containment measures."
News24 says the statement is contained in communication that was widely distributed on Wednesday.
How worried is the country's business community about this latest development?
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa (B4SA).
We are worried about the third wave; we're not worried about additional restrictions or higher lockdown levels.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
We're deeply concerned that the advent of a third wave as it is occurring at the onset of winter is going to present a very real risk to people's health... and our healthcare systems, but we can't in the economy afford now to see any lockdown measures increased over adjusted Level 1.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
Kingston seems confident that government is taking very seriously the recommendations from business.
We've advocated that we need to cap the scope for indoor and outdoor gatherings - as business we've said there shouldn't be more than 50 people indoors and no more than 100 people outdoors. And the scope for indoor gathering is going to be magnified as we move into winter... but I think the government has listened carefully to that.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
As far as the restrictions on restaurants and alcohol are concerned... we have been very clear in our weekly engagements with government through NatJoints... that we need to be able to monitor these movements very carefully.Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
The economy is not in a position where we can afford such restrictions and government no longer has any fiscal flexibility to provide the type of support that it has provided over the past year... UIF and Ters have effectively run out...Martin Kingston, Leader - Economic Interventions Workgroup at Business for South Africa
The most important thing to do right now he says, is to accelerate the rollout of the vaccination programme as Phase 2 kicks in from Monday.
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petrovichvadim/petrovichvadim2101/petrovichvadim210100244/162389902-cheerful-caucasian-female-barista-and-african-american-male-barista-standing-behind-a-countertop-in-.jpg
More from Business
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves
FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report.Read More
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'
Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos.Read More
Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG
You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it doesRead More
Taxi industry paid only R5m in income taxes – its revenues total almost R90bn
The taxi industry pays "basically nothing" in income taxes, says Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance at the DA.Read More
'We will shut them down' - Undertakers threaten to close Home Affairs offices
Funeral undertakers have threatened to intensify their protest action by bringing Home Affairs offices to a standstill across SA.Read More
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points
Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw.Read More
We are investigating almost half of what government spent - SIU
"It is very worrying," says Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.Read More
Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million
"Twenty individuals collaborated with small business owners, claiming undue VAT refunds," says Captain Lloyd Ramhova (Hawks).Read More
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx).Read More
More from Local
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves
FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report.Read More
Long road ahead for the restoration of Mostert's Mill - here's how you can help
The Friends of Mostert's Mill are in the early stages of planning the restoration of the mill following the devastating wildfires last month.Read More
Can you legally use a camera to spy on your domestic worker?
What are the legal implications of installing cameras in your home to monitor those who work for you? Pippa Hudson finds out.Read More
Vaccine influencer? Activist Lebo Mashile slammed after getting Sisonke J&J jab
Actress and poet Lebo Mashile has been facing backlash on social media after she got vaccinated and tweeted about her experience.Read More
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media
The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story.Read More
'We will shut them down' - Undertakers threaten to close Home Affairs offices
Funeral undertakers have threatened to intensify their protest action by bringing Home Affairs offices to a standstill across SA.Read More
'I forgave them, but I still need justice' - Andrew Merryweather on 2006 attack
In 2006, Andrew Merryweather was left paralysed following a brutal attack at a petrol station in Cape Town. 15 years later, he's still seeking justice.Read More
Private Investigator describes search for murdered mom of three Yolandi Botes
PI Wendy Pascoe explains there are many reasons people go missing, though the Yolandi Botes case involved criminal elements.Read More
We are investigating almost half of what government spent - SIU
"It is very worrying," says Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.Read More
Nurses 'not appreciated' in South Africa says former RN
Dalreece Rankin-Andreas is a registered nurse who left South Africa with her husband last year to pursue opportunities in Qatar.Read More