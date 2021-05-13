South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend
Hendrickse says that voters would be able to register on 17 and 18 July at specially set-up points in their wards for the upcoming elections.
Over the registration weekend, over 23,000 voting stations around the country will open from 8am to 5pm to assist new voters to register and existing voters to update their registration details if necessary.
Usually, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) usually holds two registration weekends just ahead of polling day, however, the commission said that it took the decision due to budget constraints.
Source : EWN
