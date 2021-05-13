Capetalk listeners helping deaf toddler Okwethu get cochlear implant to hear





On Wednesday's breakfast show, Refilwe Moloto took a heartfelt call from surgeon Professor James Loock. He told us about toddler Okwethu who was born deaf. He is just 19-months-old but the good news is he can get the gift of hearing through a cochlear implant.

I'm a surgeon and I am involved in cochlear implants for deaf people. Professor James Loock, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology - ‎University of Stellenbosch

We have a beautiful little boy, one year and seven months in age who was born deaf. His name is Okwetu and we can at Tygerberg Hospital offer him a cochlear implant funded by the State which will allow him to hear and develop speech. Professor James Loock, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology - ‎University of Stellenbosch

The only snag is that little Okwethu's mom needs a job before the doctors can give the operation the green light, he explains.

His mom needs to have employment. Professor James Loock, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology - ‎University of Stellenbosch

Babalwa Nokhumsane lives in Khayelitsha with her son and has a diploma in environmental management, but just cannot find a job.

I wondered if any of your listeners had a position or an opening for her to get a job in environmental management. I wondered if someone can put their hand up and consider interviewing her. Professor James Loock, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology - ‎University of Stellenbosch

He is such a beautiful little boy and this implant will make such a difference to his life. Professor James Loock, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology - ‎University of Stellenbosch

Since the call from Prof Loock a number of kind listeners have contacted CapeTalk offering potential employment for Babalwa, but anyone who has employment possibilities for Babalwa please call CapeTalk on 021 446 0567 or WhatsApp on 072 567 1567

Photo by William Fortunato from Pexels