Capetalk listeners helping deaf toddler Okwethu get cochlear implant to hear

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:13
Lindsay Myeni hopes for justice for Lindani
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lindsay Myeni
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 11:05
The Alphabet Mafia
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karen Jeynes
Today at 11:32
South African Local Government Association crossing
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Arabile Gumede
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report. 12 May 2021 8:14 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Local
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face JSC probe over claims of whitewashing evidence Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face allegations which, if substantiated, could lead to their impeachment, says Karyn Maughan. 12 May 2021 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does 12 May 2021 7:15 PM
Taxi industry paid only R5m in income taxes – its revenues total almost R90bn The taxi industry pays "basically nothing" in income taxes, says Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance at the DA. 12 May 2021 3:13 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger. 11 May 2021 11:09 AM
View all Entertainment
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
100 Republicans threaten to split party over Trump The Republican Party may be split into "rational Republicans" and "Trump Republicans," says Barbara Friedman. 12 May 2021 10:39 AM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Capetalk listeners helping deaf toddler Okwethu get cochlear implant to hear

13 May 2021 8:44 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Okwethu's mom needs a job before doctors can give the operation the green light surgeon James Loock explains to Refilwe Moloto.

On Wednesday's breakfast show, Refilwe Moloto took a heartfelt call from surgeon Professor James Loock. He told us about toddler Okwethu who was born deaf. He is just 19-months-old but the good news is he can get the gift of hearing through a cochlear implant.

I'm a surgeon and I am involved in cochlear implants for deaf people.

Professor James Loock, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology - ‎University of Stellenbosch

We have a beautiful little boy, one year and seven months in age who was born deaf. His name is Okwetu and we can at Tygerberg Hospital offer him a cochlear implant funded by the State which will allow him to hear and develop speech.

Professor James Loock, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology - ‎University of Stellenbosch

The only snag is that little Okwethu's mom needs a job before the doctors can give the operation the green light, he explains.

His mom needs to have employment.

Professor James Loock, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology - ‎University of Stellenbosch

Babalwa Nokhumsane lives in Khayelitsha with her son and has a diploma in environmental management, but just cannot find a job.

I wondered if any of your listeners had a position or an opening for her to get a job in environmental management. I wondered if someone can put their hand up and consider interviewing her.

Professor James Loock, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology - ‎University of Stellenbosch

He is such a beautiful little boy and this implant will make such a difference to his life.

Professor James Loock, Professor of Otorhinolaryngology - ‎University of Stellenbosch

Since the call from Prof Loock a number of kind listeners have contacted CapeTalk offering potential employment for Babalwa, but anyone who has employment possibilities for Babalwa please call CapeTalk on 021 446 0567 or WhatsApp on 072 567 1567

Listen to Prof Loock's impassiond plea

Photo by William Fortunato from Pexels



13 May 2021 8:44 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Trending

Capetalk listeners helping deaf toddler Okwethu get cochlear implant to hear

SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave

Business Local Politics Opinion

South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend

Politics

EWN Highlights

Why many COVID experts think Americans can ditch their masks soon

13 May 2021 8:14 AM

A recipe for disaster: Unions concerned over phase 2 of vaccine rollout plan

13 May 2021 7:41 AM

Concern & hesitancy: Will SA meet 40m vaccination target by Feb 2022?

13 May 2021 6:50 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA