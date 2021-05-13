Streaming issues? Report here
City says paintball markers needed to keep baboons 'safe' after baboon shot dead

13 May 2021 9:47 AM
by Qama Qukula
City of Cape Town
Baboon management
paintball markers
Paintball guns
NSCPA
baboon deaths

The City of Cape Town says baboons are at a greater risk of death and injury if rangers can't use paintball markers to keep them out of urban areas.

This comes after a juvenile male baboon was reportedly killed with a pellet gun in Simon’s Town last week Thursday.

The City says the killing of the juvenile male baboon from the Waterfall Troop demonstrates why keeping baboons out of urban areas is crucial.

In a statement, the City maintains that the use of paintball markers helps keep baboons out of harm's way by averting them from urban areas.

The City says it's concerned by the NSPCA’s media announcement that it no longer supports the use of paintball markers as a scientifically proven and humane aversion tool in keeping baboons out of the urban areas.

RELATED: City of Cape Town asks NSPCA to clarify stance on paintball guns used on baboons

The NSPCA issued a statement on Wednesday confirming reports that it has withdrawn its support for the use of paintball guns on baboons.

The animal welfare group believes that the use of paintball guns is an outdated practice that may also cause unnecessary suffering to baboons.

The NSPCA says a panel must be established to discuss a way forward in terms of managing baboons in the Cape Peninsula.

The organisation has called on residents to report any cruelty complaints regarding the use of paintball guns to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

RELATED: NSPCA withdraws support for paintballing baboons

Meanwhile, the City says the NSPCA's decision will have an impact on the safety and wellbeing of the Cape Peninsula’s Chacma baboon population.

The City's Mariane Niewoudt claims that the NSPCA has not proposed any alternative aversion tools to effectively keep baboons at bay.

The City asserts that baboons must remain in their natural habitat as far as possible. Seeing that the NSPCA does not recommend alternative aversion tools that are proven to be effective, it is unclear how baboons can be encouraged not to enter urban areas in future.

Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

The City adds that it will now have to review the terms and conditions of its contract with the service provider appointed to deal with baboon management to comply with NSPCA's position.

Niewoudt suggests that the City may have to withdraw baboon rangers if they cannot use paintball markers - a move she says could lead to more baboon deaths.

Furthermore, we now have to consider withdrawing the baboon rangers from the areas adjacent to the baboon troops’ natural habitat as there are no alternative tools available to them to keep baboons out of the urban environment. This would unfortunately result in more baboon deaths due to unlawful killing.

Mariane Niewoudt, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment - City of Cape Town

Anyone with information about the baboon that was shot with a pellet gun in Simon’s Town last week Thursday must please contact CapeNature’s Conservation Services on 082 773 4278.

You can read the NSPCA's full statement here and The City of Cape Town's response here.




City of Cape Town
Baboon management
paintball markers
Paintball guns
NSCPA
baboon deaths

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
