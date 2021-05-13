71% of South African adults surveyed said they would get vaccinated





The Wave 4 of the National Income Dynamics Study - the Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM) - was released on

Fieldwork for the study and data collection took place between 2 February and 10 March 2021, capturing information about 5,629 respondents’ experiences during Level 3 of lockdown in January this year

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Ronelle Burger of Stellenbosch University's Department of Economics, who has been heading up the health research for NIDS CRAM.

An interesting finding was that 42% of Afrikaans home language respondents were vaccine-hesitant, much higher than the national average (29%) and significantly higher than 7 of the 11 language groups.

One of the things that is interesting about the Afrikaans result is that it does not seem to be a racial, or income, or provincial result. It does seem to be an Afrikaans language result. Prof Ronelle Burger, Head of NIDS CRAM research Department of Economics - Stellenbosch University

We are incredibly fascinated by it and it is a useful result because even not knowing the why behind the seemingly higher levels of reluctance for Afrikaans speaking people, it can be used for targeting messages. Prof Ronelle Burger, Head of NIDS CRAM research Department of Economics - Stellenbosch University

She says more detailed questions have been added to the next round of the survey to try and understand this further.

Among the many findings, another that stood out is that there is a general tendency of vaccine hesitancy among the youth, 18 to 25-year-olds, and those who place their trust in social media.

My sense would be that they feel they have a lower risk of dying. Prof Ronelle Burger, Head of NIDS CRAM research Department of Economics - Stellenbosch University

What we did find in general was that not trusting vaccines was particularly high amongst the youth and that worried me a lot. Prof Ronelle Burger, Head of NIDS CRAM research Department of Economics - Stellenbosch University

Listen to the interview below: