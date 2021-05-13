[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Firefighter from Juliet crew
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Thozama Matabata (known as Breezo)
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden: Clock is ticking for asbestos removal
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Geoffrey Jack
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - SilverFit
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hannah Raath
Today at 14:40
Filler: Yoga at the Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Helen Lockhart - Communications Manager at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 14:50
Music - Dylan Farred
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dylan Farred
Today at 15:50
Facebook to appear in Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phumzile van Damme - National Spokesperson and Member of Parliament at Democratic Alliance
Today at 16:55
SALGA NATIONAL MEMBERS ASSEMBLY – CROSSING
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arabile Gumede
Today at 17:20
UK to recognise Animals as sentient beings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Making Junkfood look good
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC govt to provide flu vaccines to vulnerable groups - here's who qualifies Health authorities in the Western Cape will be offering vulnerable groups the annual flu vaccination as the winter season approach... 13 May 2021 10:53 AM
71% of South African adults surveyed said they would get vaccinated An interesting finding was that 42% of Afrikaans home language respondents were vaccine-hesitant says Prof Ronelle Burger. 13 May 2021 9:52 AM
City says paintball markers needed to keep baboons 'safe' after baboon shot dead The City of Cape Town says baboons are at a greater risk of death and injury if rangers can't use paintball markers to keep them o... 13 May 2021 9:47 AM
View all Local
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Politics
Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa. 13 May 2021 12:46 PM
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report. 12 May 2021 8:14 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN "Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them." 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X?

13 May 2021 10:14 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Hadedas
Cats
Trending
#CapeTalkViral

Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable.

Two local South African musos released tracks using animal sounds as part of the mix.

Music producer Thozi says 'I made this mix in literally 5 minutes, people on TikTok love it so I uploaded it to YouTube.'

'Now we can actually tolerate this sound' of the often annoying birds says one fan while another suggested 'adding a chorus of guinea fowl and those damn Egyptian geese, as well.'

Listen to the track in the video below:

The Kiffness posted his new track saying it is 'My most ambitious internet collab to date 😺🎵 Alugalug Cat X The Kiffness (Soulful Singing Cat Remix)'

Fans loved it saying their dogs went barking mad while another said 'Bro this song made my cat go crazy, she started biting me.'

There were those who insisted his cat was stressed by the experience and they were clearly not happy. 'Rubbish the cat is stressed!! You laughing and making a song out of his misery!!' insisted a Facebooker.

Which of these remixes do you think works better, Barbara Friedman asks Lester and listeners on Barbs Wire below:

Take a listen to this and other trending stories with Barbs Wire on The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit in the audio below:




13 May 2021 10:14 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Hadedas
Cats
Trending
#CapeTalkViral

More from Entertainment

A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media

12 May 2021 2:59 PM

The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago

11 May 2021 11:52 AM

It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos

11 May 2021 11:09 AM

It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée

10 May 2021 9:08 AM

A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town

8 May 2021 7:46 AM

Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk

7 May 2021 11:59 AM

The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one

6 May 2021 7:30 AM

There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places'

1 May 2021 1:36 PM

Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award

30 April 2021 6:12 PM

The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei's Jolene Martin takes to CapeTalk's airwaves with her fave tracks

29 April 2021 12:42 PM

The Capetonian actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Capetalk listeners helping deaf toddler Okwethu get cochlear implant to hear

South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend

Politics

126 prisoners released due to Covid-19 rearrested - some for murder

Local

EWN Highlights

Sudan PM hopes to settle $60 bn foreign debt this year

13 May 2021 12:34 PM

Dlamini finally pays R650,000 personal cost order in Sassa saga

13 May 2021 12:32 PM

IEC: 17-18 July last opportunity for votes to register

13 May 2021 11:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA