Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN





The United Nations warned of an “all-out war” on Wednesday unless there was an “immediate ceasefire”.

Israeli forces pounded Gaza on Wednesday while Hamas responded by launching rockets at Israel.

“Cease fire immediately,” pleaded Tor Wennesland, a UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East peace process.

“We are escalating toward an all-out war,” he warned.

“Stop the violence now.”

The latest carnage was sparked by unrest at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

Israeli riot police shot rubber bullets and stun grenades, injuring 163 Palestinians, while they hurled stones and bottles at the police.

A rising death toll… Overnight, Hamas militants have launched dozens of rockets at Israel, which launched at least as many airstrikes in return… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

The Israeli military argues that Hamas puts its fighters into tower blocks deliberately… so that the people are human shields. Or is it that they happen to live there anyway? They feel justified in bombing the hell out of a tower block. 65 people dead… including 14 children… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Does it help that the American president… suggested that Israel has the right to defend itself…? Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

