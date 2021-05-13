Stand-up comedian Mel Jones takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her fave playlist

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Firefighter from Juliet crew
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Thozama Matabata (known as Breezo)
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden: Clock is ticking for asbestos removal
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Geoffrey Jack
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - SilverFit
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hannah Raath
Today at 14:40
Filler: Yoga at the Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Helen Lockhart - Communications Manager at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 14:50
Music - Dylan Farred
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dylan Farred
Today at 15:50
Facebook to appear in Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phumzile van Damme - National Spokesperson and Member of Parliament at Democratic Alliance
Today at 16:55
SALGA NATIONAL MEMBERS ASSEMBLY – CROSSING
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arabile Gumede
Today at 17:20
UK to recognise Animals as sentient beings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Making Junkfood look good
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
WC govt to provide flu vaccines to vulnerable groups - here's who qualifies Health authorities in the Western Cape will be offering vulnerable groups the annual flu vaccination as the winter season approach... 13 May 2021 10:53 AM
71% of South African adults surveyed said they would get vaccinated An interesting finding was that 42% of Afrikaans home language respondents were vaccine-hesitant says Prof Ronelle Burger. 13 May 2021 9:52 AM
City says paintball markers needed to keep baboons 'safe' after baboon shot dead The City of Cape Town says baboons are at a greater risk of death and injury if rangers can't use paintball markers to keep them o... 13 May 2021 9:47 AM
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa. 13 May 2021 12:46 PM
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report. 12 May 2021 8:14 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN "Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them." 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Stand-up comedian Mel Jones takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her fave playlist

13 May 2021 10:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman

#AnHourWith Mel Jones in this Sunday's edition of CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.

Me Jones, born and raised in Cape Town, is a proud resident of Mitchell’s Plain, and has made it her life's mission to make people laugh.

This single mother, comedian, award-nominated producer, energetic MC, and entertainer is a well-known face on the comedy scene in Cape Town.

She has been on countless television and radio shows and on Sunday she takes to the CapeTalk airwaves presenting his favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s at 10am on #AnHourWith in this week's Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.




13 May 2021 10:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Capetalk listeners helping deaf toddler Okwethu get cochlear implant to hear

South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend

Politics

126 prisoners released due to Covid-19 rearrested - some for murder

Local

Sudan PM hopes to settle $60 bn foreign debt this year

13 May 2021 12:34 PM

Dlamini finally pays R650,000 personal cost order in Sassa saga

13 May 2021 12:32 PM

IEC: 17-18 July last opportunity for votes to register

13 May 2021 11:58 AM

