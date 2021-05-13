Stand-up comedian Mel Jones takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her fave playlist





Me Jones, born and raised in Cape Town, is a proud resident of Mitchell’s Plain, and has made it her life's mission to make people laugh.

This single mother, comedian, award-nominated producer, energetic MC, and entertainer is a well-known face on the comedy scene in Cape Town.

She has been on countless television and radio shows and on Sunday she takes to the CapeTalk airwaves presenting his favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s at 10am on #AnHourWith in this week's Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.