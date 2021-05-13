I'll keep pushing until I get justice for my husband, says Lindani Myeni's widow





South African-born rugby player Lindani Myeni was shot by Honolulu police in Hawaii last month when officers responded to a reported house burglary.

The 29-year-old was laid to rest on Saturday in KwaZulu-Natal after his body was repatriated to the country.

His widow, Lindsay Myeni, says her husband was shot once in his left leg and three times in the chest.

She claims that police officers only identified themselves after they had already shot him.

RELATED: ANC calls on Dirco to get answers from US authorities on Lindani Myeni shooting

Exactly a month following the incident, she says Honolulu police have still not released Myeni's cellphone.

Lindsay believes that her husband's cellphone could contain crucial information about what transpired the night he was killed, and that police are hiding something.

Once we get the phone back we will find this information out but for some reason, they're [the police] keeping it this long, which points to the fact they are guilty, that they are hiding something. Lindsay Myeni

Normally, they return cellphones within a day... Here we are weeks later. We have legally asked for it, we asked for a subpoena, we've done a formal request and they haven't given us anything. Lindsay Myeni

Lindsay chats to CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit about the events leading to her husband's death.

She says Myeni went on a drive to clear his mind after spending the day out with his family.

RELATED: 'Police killed him within one minute' - widow of Lindani Myeni speaks out

She believes that the father of two was out looking for the royal houses or the temple that was on the street where he was killed.

Lindsay stands firm that Myeni was discriminated against and profiled based on his race.

I'm not waiting for justice. I will create justice. I will keep pushing until I make justice happen. I'm not taking anything less. Lindsay Myeni

He went on a drive and within 30 minutes I had called him to check if he is okay and he said he was coming home. Lindsay Myeni

It sounded like he was just opening the door and he had parked somewhere. Lindsay Myeni

From when I got off the phone with him to the police report that I later saw, there was only 18 minutes between that conversation to where they had four bullets in him. Lindsay Myeni

You can say it's not a racial incident, but who else would you [desrcibe it?]... Saying that... he randomly robbed a house on his way home makes no sense. Lindsay Myeni

It really feels like they are covering for something... I don't know what happened in those 18 minutes that we hung up. Lindsay Myeni

Listen to Lindsay Myeni in conversation with Lester Kiewit: