Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Firefighter from Juliet crew
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Thozama Matabata (known as Breezo)
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden: Clock is ticking for asbestos removal
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Geoffrey Jack
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - SilverFit
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hannah Raath
Today at 14:40
Filler: Yoga at the Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Helen Lockhart - Communications Manager at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 14:50
Music - Dylan Farred
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dylan Farred
Today at 15:50
Facebook to appear in Parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phumzile van Damme - National Spokesperson and Member of Parliament at Democratic Alliance
Today at 16:55
SALGA NATIONAL MEMBERS ASSEMBLY – CROSSING
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arabile Gumede
Today at 17:20
UK to recognise Animals as sentient beings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Don Pinnock
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Making Junkfood look good
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC govt to provide flu vaccines to vulnerable groups - here's who qualifies Health authorities in the Western Cape will be offering vulnerable groups the annual flu vaccination as the winter season approach... 13 May 2021 10:53 AM
71% of South African adults surveyed said they would get vaccinated An interesting finding was that 42% of Afrikaans home language respondents were vaccine-hesitant says Prof Ronelle Burger. 13 May 2021 9:52 AM
City says paintball markers needed to keep baboons 'safe' after baboon shot dead The City of Cape Town says baboons are at a greater risk of death and injury if rangers can't use paintball markers to keep them o... 13 May 2021 9:47 AM
View all Local
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Politics
Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa. 13 May 2021 12:46 PM
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report. 12 May 2021 8:14 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN "Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them." 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery

13 May 2021 12:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Economy
Motoring
car finance
Refilwe Moloto
vehicle finance
vehicle sales
new vehicle sales
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
TransUnion Africa
preowned cars
Kriben Reddy

Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa.

New car prices rose by 8.8% in the first quarter of 2021 (year-on-year), according to TransUnion.

You’re certainly going to be paying higher prices… [but] brands will be offering discounts...

Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions - TransUnion Africa

Preowned car prices rose by 3.7%, the first increase in real terms since 2010.

We don’t import used vehicles… When stocks dry up, like now, dealers pay higher prices for good stock… You can get a higher trade-in value than a year ago…

Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions - TransUnion Africa

The number of car financing agreements rose by 3% while financing for preowned vehicles rose by 7.4%.

Right now, credit providers are financing 2.4 preowned vehicles for every new one.

Vehicle exports rose 4%.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa.

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Recently published "motoring" articles:

The bulk [of preowned sales] is one and two-year-old vehicles… A lot of consumers haven’t been using their vehicles much…

Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions - TransUnion Africa

Sales in 2020… we lost 30% of new vehicle sales… We saw a rebound in Q1… But in April, there was a decline…

Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions - TransUnion Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




13 May 2021 12:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Economy
Motoring
car finance
Refilwe Moloto
vehicle finance
vehicle sales
new vehicle sales
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
TransUnion Africa
preowned cars
Kriben Reddy

More from Business

Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion

12 May 2021 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves

12 May 2021 8:14 PM

FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'

12 May 2021 7:55 PM

Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:15 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave

12 May 2021 7:00 PM

News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi industry paid only R5m in income taxes – its revenues total almost R90bn

12 May 2021 3:13 PM

The taxi industry pays "basically nothing" in income taxes, says Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance at the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We will shut them down' - Undertakers threaten to close Home Affairs offices

12 May 2021 2:23 PM

Funeral undertakers have threatened to intensify their protest action by bringing Home Affairs offices to a standstill across SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points

12 May 2021 1:15 PM

Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are investigating almost half of what government spent - SIU

12 May 2021 12:40 PM

"It is very worrying," says Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawks bust R320 million tax fraud syndicate – recovers R44 million

12 May 2021 8:40 AM

"Twenty individuals collaborated with small business owners, claiming undue VAT refunds," says Captain Lloyd Ramhova (Hawks).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Capetalk listeners helping deaf toddler Okwethu get cochlear implant to hear

South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend

Politics

126 prisoners released due to Covid-19 rearrested - some for murder

Local

EWN Highlights

Sudan PM hopes to settle $60 bn foreign debt this year

13 May 2021 12:34 PM

Dlamini finally pays R650,000 personal cost order in Sassa saga

13 May 2021 12:32 PM

IEC: 17-18 July last opportunity for votes to register

13 May 2021 11:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA