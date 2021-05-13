Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery





New car prices rose by 8.8% in the first quarter of 2021 (year-on-year), according to TransUnion.

You’re certainly going to be paying higher prices… [but] brands will be offering discounts... Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions - TransUnion Africa

Preowned car prices rose by 3.7%, the first increase in real terms since 2010.

We don’t import used vehicles… When stocks dry up, like now, dealers pay higher prices for good stock… You can get a higher trade-in value than a year ago… Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions - TransUnion Africa

The number of car financing agreements rose by 3% while financing for preowned vehicles rose by 7.4%.

Right now, credit providers are financing 2.4 preowned vehicles for every new one.

Vehicle exports rose 4%.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa.

Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Recently published "motoring" articles:

The bulk [of preowned sales] is one and two-year-old vehicles… A lot of consumers haven’t been using their vehicles much… Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions - TransUnion Africa

Sales in 2020… we lost 30% of new vehicle sales… We saw a rebound in Q1… But in April, there was a decline… Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions - TransUnion Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.