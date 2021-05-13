'All J&J vaccines imported for Sisonke trial must be used by Saturday'





The Sisonke trial J&J vaccinations are meant to be completed by this coming weekend, says Mandy Wiener.

It was only intended for healthcare workers but there have been rumours that this batch of vaccines may be nearing expiry date, and reports of other people receiving jabs who were not on the list.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque talks to mandy about the confusion she witnessed on Thursday morning at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

There is a lot of confusion here among healthcare workers. This morning when I arrived here there were a lot of people trying to push through the gate....holding up phones asking officials if this is a confirmation, is this where I go in? Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

People have been turned away but these are people who have arrived here without a voucher with a confirmation of your booking appointment for today and the time slot. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

She says a doctor informed her a glitch in the system on Wednesday resulted in messages being sent to people who were not due for this tranche of vaccinations, and this possibly caused confusion and flooded the system.

Unfortunately, healthcare workers need to now rebook and get a new date. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

She says people she spoke to confirmed that there have been those who are not healthcare workers queuing and even receiving vaccinations.

Over 60s are due to start queuing for vaccinations from Monday and Lindeque says the system needs to be flawless.

What will happen on Monday when you have healthcare workers and the elderly. It will be a huge crowd. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Mandy Wiener talks to Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, deputy director of the UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, on The Midday Report.

We have to finish the doses we have imported as part of the Sisonke 3B - which is separate from the national roll-out - we have to finish the doses we have imported for this component by Saturday. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

She says the Sisonke 3B was only designated for healthcare workers and not the over 60s.

It has been quite a tightrope. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

The good news is when we finish on Saturday the national programme will kick in on Monday with Phase 1B and 2 - the last of the health workers and the elederly. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

She says the definition of a healthcare worker can vary according to levels of vulnerability to exposure.

We are getting to the point where health workers more generally are in the queue...it is an expanded definition. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

She says it has been expanded to include anyone who positively impacts health care in the country.

There is no doubt that people may have found their way into the system but we have tried hard to try and control that. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

We hope by Saturday evening we will have fulfilled that promise. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

Doses are being moved between sites where the queues are longer she says.

Healthcare workers who are pregnant or breastfeeding are now according to SAHPRA allowed to be vaccinated.

We are taking their names and will reach out to them. Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy director - UCT-based Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

Listen to the interviews below: