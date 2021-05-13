Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence
Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane on Thursday claimed he loaned his iPad to a member of his choir, who then used it to send an email arranging a trip to India, without Zwane’s knowledge.
Zwane said it was a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same flight that the Guptas had paid for
To his knowledge, claims Zwane, the Department paid for his flight and that he was not aware that the Guptas put his name on a list of people they had paid for on that flight.
The state capture commission is questioning Zwane about the Estina dairy farm and how the Guptas were involved.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.
… Zondo is not convinced…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - Eyewitness News
He said he didn’t know… he only found out after he left the Department… it sounds unbelievable, but we are listening.Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - Eyewitness News
He says the fact that he ended up on this flight that was paid for by the Guptas on the same date is really just a coincidence…Nthakoana Ngatane, reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
