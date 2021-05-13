Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all The leadership of the Sisonke J&J study has distanced itself from a fake message claiming that vaccines are now open to the public... 13 May 2021 4:52 PM
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence "He says it’s purely coincidental that he ended up on a flight paid for by the Guptas," reports Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 May 2021 1:38 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's J... 13 May 2021 5:41 PM
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Politics
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns. 13 May 2021 3:12 PM
Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa. 13 May 2021 12:46 PM
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN "Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them." 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all

13 May 2021 4:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
vaccine
vaccine queue jumping
Sisonke vaccine

The leadership of the Sisonke J&J study has distanced itself from a fake message claiming that vaccines are now open to the public.

Reports have emerged online that some social media influencers and other members of the public have been receiving a WhatsApp message inviting them to get a vaccine at a clinic in Mitchell's Plain.

The message, which has been seen by CapeTalk, claims that there is an excess of Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccines that needed to be used by this weekend.

RELATED: 'All J&J vaccines imported for Sisonke trial must be used by Saturday'

It's alleged that some members of the public who received the fake message have been vaccinated, while others were inoculated after posing as healthcare workers on the vaccine registration system.

No extra Johnson & Johnson doses to give away

Professor Ian Sanne, who is part of the Sisonke leadership team, says the message was not sent by the programme or by the Health Department.

Sanne says there is no excess of Sisonke vaccines to be given away.

"We live in a social media environment and everybody can create a story. That one was not initiated by the Sisonke team and not initiated by the Department of Health", he tells CapeTalk.

Sisonke did not put the message out that we had expiring vaccines. Nothing could be further from the truth, in fact the vaccine is well within parameters.

Professor Ian Sanne, Protocol leadership member - Sisonke J&J vaccine trial

We also did not put the message out that we are looking for all-comers to come to the site.

Professor Ian Sanne, Protocol leadership member - Sisonke J&J vaccine trial

I think that people are desperate... there's a sense of desperation that people would really like to get this vaccine now.

Professor Ian Sanne, Protocol leadership member - Sisonke J&J vaccine trial

Healthcare workers urged not to panic

At the same time, Prof Sanne says healthcare workers should not panic if they are not vaccinated before the final day of the Sisonke rollout on Saturday.

He says the remaining healthcare workers will be vaccinated as part of the Phase 1b and Phase 2 rollout which begins from Monday 17 May.

The professor had denied claims that the Sisonke vaccines are about to expire.

He explains that the Sisonke rollout has to be completed by Saturday 15 May in order to have over the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) for the government's national rollout.

The Sisonke rollout has been vaccinating a broader category of healthcare workers, including researchers, admin staff, and hospital support staff.

As a result, Sanne says vaccine sites have been overwhelmed.

To avoid chaos, only healthcare workers who've received an SMS indicating their date, site and unique code should show up at vaccine sites, he adds.

What we did do is we opened the definition of healthcare workers when we saw that frontline healthcare workers in hospitals had been addressed, we opened up the platform to include healthcare workers in general as well as NPOs... and other categories of people that work in hospitals.

Professor Ian Sanne, Protocol leadership member - Sisonke J&J vaccine trial

In so doing, we created a substantive demand.

Professor Ian Sanne, Protocol leadership member - Sisonke J&J vaccine trial

It is not an expiry question, it's a supply and demand question, and we are trying to manage the demand very carefully to ensure that we complete the doses that are available.

Professor Ian Sanne, Protocol leadership member - Sisonke J&J vaccine trial

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:




13 May 2021 4:52 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
vaccine
vaccine queue jumping
Sisonke vaccine

More from Local

Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling

13 May 2021 2:21 PM

"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence

13 May 2021 1:38 PM

"He says it’s purely coincidental that he ended up on a flight paid for by the Guptas," reports Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I'll keep pushing until I get justice for my husband, says Lindani Myeni's widow

13 May 2021 1:32 PM

The widow of Lindani Myeni, Lindsay, believes that Honolulu police are hiding something about the night her husband was killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt to provide flu vaccines to vulnerable groups - here's who qualifies

13 May 2021 10:53 AM

Health authorities in the Western Cape will be offering vulnerable groups the annual flu vaccination as the winter season approaches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

71% of South African adults surveyed said they would get vaccinated

13 May 2021 9:52 AM

An interesting finding was that 42% of Afrikaans home language respondents were vaccine-hesitant says Prof Ronelle Burger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City says paintball markers needed to keep baboons 'safe' after baboon shot dead

13 May 2021 9:47 AM

The City of Cape Town says baboons are at a greater risk of death and injury if rangers can't use paintball markers to keep them out of urban areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

126 prisoners released due to Covid-19 rearrested - some for murder

13 May 2021 9:09 AM

13 989 prisoners were released on special Covid-19 parole. 126 are back in prison for serious crimes, says Singabakho Nxumalo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion

12 May 2021 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves

12 May 2021 8:14 PM

FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave

12 May 2021 7:00 PM

News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all

Local

Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence

Local

Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Zwane denies knowing that Vrede shops were not supplied with milk from Estina

13 May 2021 6:25 PM

Solidarity gives DWS, Sisulu ultimatum over deployment of Cuban engineers

13 May 2021 6:00 PM

WC experiencing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases - WC Health Dept

13 May 2021 5:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA