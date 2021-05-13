Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling
Bathabile Dlamini has finally paid a R650 000 personal cost order against her.
In September 2018, the Constitutional Court ordered the former Social Development Minister to pay a portion of the legal costs in a case relating to the social grants payment system.
The court ruled that Dlamini had failed to carry out her duties as a minister, calling her behaviour “reckless and grossly negligent” and ordered her to pay the Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law out of her own pocket.
“This sends an important message that public officials must be held to account for their actions,” said Black Sash spokesperson Esley Philander on Thursday.
“Until recently, Miss Dlamini had made every effort to avoid paying for the cost she owed.”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Nicole Fritz, Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law.
While it’s been a long time coming, these types of orders… have real purchase… It was the first time that the court had made such an order against a sitting minister…Nicole Fritz, Executive Officer - Freedom Under Law
It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness on the part of the lawyers… The arm of the law is long, and it does have effect…Nicole Fritz, Executive Officer - Freedom Under Law
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence
"He says it’s purely coincidental that he ended up on a flight paid for by the Guptas," reports Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
I'll keep pushing until I get justice for my husband, says Lindani Myeni's widow
The widow of Lindani Myeni, Lindsay, believes that Honolulu police are hiding something about the night her husband was killed.Read More
WC govt to provide flu vaccines to vulnerable groups - here's who qualifies
Health authorities in the Western Cape will be offering vulnerable groups the annual flu vaccination as the winter season approaches.Read More
71% of South African adults surveyed said they would get vaccinated
An interesting finding was that 42% of Afrikaans home language respondents were vaccine-hesitant says Prof Ronelle Burger.Read More
City says paintball markers needed to keep baboons 'safe' after baboon shot dead
The City of Cape Town says baboons are at a greater risk of death and injury if rangers can't use paintball markers to keep them out of urban areas.Read More
126 prisoners released due to Covid-19 rearrested - some for murder
13 989 prisoners were released on special Covid-19 parole. 126 are back in prison for serious crimes, says Singabakho Nxumalo.Read More
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.Read More
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves
FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report.Read More
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave
News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.Read More
Long road ahead for the restoration of Mostert's Mill - here's how you can help
The Friends of Mostert's Mill are in the early stages of planning the restoration of the mill following the devastating wildfires last month.Read More
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market'
Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4.Read More
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice'
"The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky."Read More
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy
"The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra.Read More
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman
Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong
Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.Read More
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.Read More
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Dagga in food is so hot right now – a passing fad, or here to stay?
Lester Kiewit interviews Ziyaad September (maker of cannabis ice cream) and "Stoney Polony", maker of cannabis brownies.Read More
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend
Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer.Read More
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated'
Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane.Read More
Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face JSC probe over claims of whitewashing evidence
Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face allegations which, if substantiated, could lead to their impeachment, says Karyn Maughan.Read More
Backlog of forensic DNA testing samples now sitting at over 208k
Police Minister Bheki Cele says he hopes the police forensic services will be functioning normally within 18 months.Read More
Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn.Read More
Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane
Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds.Read More
Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.Read More
'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem'
Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem.Read More
'Ace Magashule has been pushed and ANC NEC will rally behind that decision'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks about decisions made at the three-day ANC NEC and the impact on the political landscapeRead More