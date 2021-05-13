Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling





Bathabile Dlamini has finally paid a R650 000 personal cost order against her.

In September 2018, the Constitutional Court ordered the former Social Development Minister to pay a portion of the legal costs in a case relating to the social grants payment system.

The court ruled that Dlamini had failed to carry out her duties as a minister, calling her behaviour “reckless and grossly negligent” and ordered her to pay the Black Sash Trust and Freedom Under Law out of her own pocket.

Former cabinet minister Bathabile Dlamini chats to EWN a day after she resigned as a member of Parliament. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

“This sends an important message that public officials must be held to account for their actions,” said Black Sash spokesperson Esley Philander on Thursday.

“Until recently, Miss Dlamini had made every effort to avoid paying for the cost she owed.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Nicole Fritz, Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law.

While it’s been a long time coming, these types of orders… have real purchase… It was the first time that the court had made such an order against a sitting minister… Nicole Fritz, Executive Officer - Freedom Under Law

It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness on the part of the lawyers… The arm of the law is long, and it does have effect… Nicole Fritz, Executive Officer - Freedom Under Law

Listen to the interview in the audio below.