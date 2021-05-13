Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank





Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been.

With inflation at 3.2% (comfortably below the 4.5% midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target), interest rates will almost certainly remain lower for longer.

You can shop around but you won’t find anything great.

Your best safe bet right now, as most often is the case, is RSA Retail Saving Bonds.

Current fixed interest rates:

Two years – 5.5%

Three years – 6.25%

Five years – 8.25%

RSA Retail Savings Bonds also can also be linked to inflation:

Three years – Inflation + 2.5%

Five years – Inflation + 3.75%

10 years – Inflation + 4.75%

RSA Retail Savings Bonds – while not shooting the lights out - is one of the safest investments you can make.

An investment in a RSA Retail Savings bond is a loan to the government.

It’s safer than money in the bank, as banks can go bust while governments far less seldom do.

(This is merely a "stub" article.