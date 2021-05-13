Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank
Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been.
With inflation at 3.2% (comfortably below the 4.5% midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target), interest rates will almost certainly remain lower for longer.
You can shop around but you won’t find anything great.
Your best safe bet right now, as most often is the case, is RSA Retail Saving Bonds.
Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.
Current fixed interest rates:
-
Two years – 5.5%
-
Three years – 6.25%
-
Five years – 8.25%
RSA Retail Savings Bonds also can also be linked to inflation:
-
Three years – Inflation + 2.5%
-
Five years – Inflation + 3.75%
-
10 years – Inflation + 4.75%
RSA Retail Savings Bonds – while not shooting the lights out - is one of the safest investments you can make.
An investment in a RSA Retail Savings bond is a loan to the government.
It’s safer than money in the bank, as banks can go bust while governments far less seldom do.
(This is merely a “stub” article. Click here to learn more about RSA Retail Savings Bonds. Alternatively, click on the links below for archived articles. The interest rates quoted are no longer applicable, but other information remains valid.)
-
The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation
-
Super-safe investment offers sky-high interest rates (10%) – it’s not a scam!
-
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43207740_piggy-bank-currency-savings-.html?term=piggy%2Bbank&vti=nts1yy3jouttac8b7n-3-63
More from MyMoney Online
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points
Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw.Read More
Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.Read More
Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating
Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.Read More
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital
"Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them
Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone
Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.Read More
'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!'
"You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!"Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
More from Valuable Tips & Advice
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market'
Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4.Read More
Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!?
Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris.Read More
How Sassa's new online booking system for disability grant clients works
Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pilot system.Read More
Why pet insurance may save you money in the long term for your floofs
When adopting or buying a pet it's worth considering potential veterinary expenses and covering them from as young as possible.Read More
Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital
"Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen.Read More
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More
Is immunotherapy the answer to beating cancer? Oncologist explains
Onclogist Dr Greg Hart from the Cancer Care Group explains what immnonotherapy means and howit can work.Read More
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
Considering a side hustle? Legal dos and don'ts from your full-time employer
Some 27% of working South Africans have additional income streams to their full-time job says Henley Business School report.Read More
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More