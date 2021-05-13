Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all The leadership of the Sisonke J&J study has distanced itself from a fake message claiming that vaccines are now open to the public... 13 May 2021 4:52 PM
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence "He says it’s purely coincidental that he ended up on a flight paid for by the Guptas," reports Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 May 2021 1:38 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's J... 13 May 2021 5:41 PM
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Politics
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns. 13 May 2021 3:12 PM
Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa. 13 May 2021 12:46 PM
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN "Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them." 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank

13 May 2021 3:12 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Interest rates
Personal finance
investing
saving
rsa retail savings bonds

Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns.

Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been.

With inflation at 3.2% (comfortably below the 4.5% midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s target), interest rates will almost certainly remain lower for longer.

You can shop around but you won’t find anything great.

Your best safe bet right now, as most often is the case, is RSA Retail Saving Bonds.

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

Current fixed interest rates:

  • Two years – 5.5%

  • Three years – 6.25%

  • Five years – 8.25%

RSA Retail Savings Bonds also can also be linked to inflation:

  • Three years – Inflation + 2.5%

  • Five years – Inflation + 3.75%

  • 10 years – Inflation + 4.75%

RSA Retail Savings Bonds – while not shooting the lights out - is one of the safest investments you can make.

An investment in a RSA Retail Savings bond is a loan to the government.

It’s safer than money in the bank, as banks can go bust while governments far less seldom do.

(This is merely a “stub” article. Click here to learn more about RSA Retail Savings Bonds. Alternatively, click on the links below for archived articles. The interest rates quoted are no longer applicable, but other information remains valid.)




13 May 2021 3:12 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Interest rates
Personal finance
investing
saving
rsa retail savings bonds

More from MyMoney Online

Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points

12 May 2021 1:15 PM

Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Berkshire Hathaway AGM: 'I will not hold BH shares'

3 May 2021 6:51 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Paul Theron (MD at Vestact Asset Management) for an analysis of Berkshire Hathaway's AGM.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got a great idea for a side hustle? How to stop procrastinating

30 April 2021 1:10 PM

Perfection is your enemy, and habits are your friends, says serial entrepreneur and side hustle coach Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital

29 April 2021 11:06 AM

"Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

26 April 2021 5:49 PM

Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cell C’s data: Very competitive - and you can used its 'fixed' LTE in a phone

21 April 2021 12:24 PM

Cell C has an LTE plan which is primarily intended for home use but works perfectly in a phone, says Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If you have insurance, you have fire insurance. Take your kids and leave!'

19 April 2021 4:24 PM

"You are definitely covered for fire," says Christelle Colman (Old Mutual Insure). "When the evacuation calls come; just go!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Valuable Tips & Advice

[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market'

12 May 2021 2:29 PM

Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does your home insurance cover damage caused by...space junk!?

10 May 2021 12:51 PM

Lester Kiewit asks a legal expert about the legal ins and outs of a potential insurance claim for damage caused by space debris.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Sassa's new online booking system for disability grant clients works

10 May 2021 9:25 AM

Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa's regional executive manager speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the pilot system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why pet insurance may save you money in the long term for your floofs

3 May 2021 7:24 AM

When adopting or buying a pet it's worth considering potential veterinary expenses and covering them from as young as possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich, save the world – the lever for change is your capital

29 April 2021 11:06 AM

"Impact investment – a growing trend around the world - is values-based," says Ryan McFadyen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends

27 April 2021 9:07 PM

Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is immunotherapy the answer to beating cancer? Oncologist explains

27 April 2021 2:39 PM

Onclogist Dr Greg Hart from the Cancer Care Group explains what immnonotherapy means and howit can work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Considering a side hustle? Legal dos and don'ts from your full-time employer

22 April 2021 6:57 AM

Some 27% of working South Africans have additional income streams to their full-time job says Henley Business School report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all

Local

Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence

Local

Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Zwane denies knowing that Vrede shops were not supplied with milk from Estina

13 May 2021 6:25 PM

Solidarity gives DWS, Sisulu ultimatum over deployment of Cuban engineers

13 May 2021 6:00 PM

WC experiencing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases - WC Health Dept

13 May 2021 5:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA