Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary. 13 May 2021 6:58 PM
SPCA says securing evidence in dog fighting cases remains a major challenge The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says video evidence is crucial in order to secure a conviction and penalties in dog fighting cases. 13 May 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's J... 13 May 2021 5:41 PM
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Politics
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns. 13 May 2021 3:12 PM
Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa. 13 May 2021 12:46 PM
View all Business
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN "Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them." 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy "The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra. 11 May 2021 11:03 AM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB

13 May 2021 8:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
Travel
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
hotel industry
hospitality industry
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
James Formby
travel industry
Jessica Spira
vaccine optimism
vaccine rollout
Third wave
Covid-19 third wave

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.

What is the outlook for South Africa's devastated tourism industry as we face our third wave of Covid-19?

RELATED: Timing of SA's 3rd wave crucial: 'Early wave probably less severe than 2nd wave'

The CEO of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) firmly believes there's reason for optimism if operators just hang in there.

The country’s vaccine rollout will support a recovery in the tourism sector in the second half of 2022, says James Forby.

We have lagged many countries in getting our people vaccinated. However, we are now accumulating vaccines and we are hopeful that through ongoing government and private-sector collaboration, large-scale public vaccinations will start soon.”

James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank

RELATED: 71% of South African adults surveyed said they would get vaccinated

Formby's optimism is echoed on The Money Show by Jessica Spira, RMB's Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality.

There's definitely room for optimism in the current situation. We've had to wait a long time to get our vaccination programme underway... but the plan is there...

Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

We've secured enough vaccines; there's very good private sector collaboration with government to ensure that vaccination sites are set up appropriately...

Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

But what about the recent chaotic scenes at public facilities as the last healthcare workers get vaccinated before Phase 2 starts on Monday? asks Whitfield.

The scenes that happened this week with respect to the Sisonke trial - I think it's a bit of an unusual situation. There was a massive rush to get the trial vaccines out before the end of the week.

Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

When you're going into Phase 2 and the rest of the phases, they are pretty well orchestrated... It's not going to be these concentrated pockets rushing to get the last batch out...

Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

There are risks beyond anyone's control - the risk of variants and the vaccines not being efficacious against them, the risk that deliveries don't happen as they should... and vaccine hesitancy could be one of the biggest threats to reaching any form of herd immunity.

Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

Hospitality and healthcare are virtually joined at the hip at this point, comments Whitfield.

Hospitality needs all the help it can get and sufficient vaccinations by the end of this year could very well open up huge opportunity for the sector.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Spira says if the country can overcome the "stigma" of its Covid variant, she expects a lot more visitors by the end of next year.

One thing the hospitality sector has got in its favour in South Africa specifically, is that travellers around the world looking for tourist destinations are looking for those that offer outdoor activities.

Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:




13 May 2021 8:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
Travel
Rand Merchant Bank
rmb
hotel industry
hospitality industry
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
James Formby
travel industry
Jessica Spira
vaccine optimism
vaccine rollout
Third wave
Covid-19 third wave

More from Business

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gqeberha-born bio-tech billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 8:04 PM

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal

13 May 2021 6:58 PM

Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank

13 May 2021 3:12 PM

Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery

13 May 2021 12:46 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion

12 May 2021 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves

12 May 2021 8:14 PM

FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'

12 May 2021 7:55 PM

Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:15 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave

12 May 2021 7:00 PM

News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot

13 May 2021 11:14 PM

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto presents an easy breakdown of the steps to get registered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gqeberha-born bio-tech billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 8:04 PM

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal

13 May 2021 6:58 PM

Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SPCA says securing evidence in dog fighting cases remains a major challenge

13 May 2021 6:52 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says video evidence is crucial in order to secure a conviction and penalties in dog fighting cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all

13 May 2021 4:52 PM

The leadership of the Sisonke J&J study has distanced itself from a fake message claiming that vaccines are now open to the public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling

13 May 2021 2:21 PM

"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence

13 May 2021 1:38 PM

"He says it’s purely coincidental that he ended up on a flight paid for by the Guptas," reports Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I'll keep pushing until I get justice for my husband, says Lindani Myeni's widow

13 May 2021 1:32 PM

The widow of Lindani Myeni, Lindsay, believes that Honolulu police are hiding something about the night her husband was killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt to provide flu vaccines to vulnerable groups - here's who qualifies

13 May 2021 10:53 AM

Health authorities in the Western Cape will be offering vulnerable groups the annual flu vaccination as the winter season approaches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

71% of South African adults surveyed said they would get vaccinated

13 May 2021 9:52 AM

An interesting finding was that 42% of Afrikaans home language respondents were vaccine-hesitant says Prof Ronelle Burger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank

13 May 2021 3:12 PM

Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion

12 May 2021 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market'

12 May 2021 2:29 PM

Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points

12 May 2021 1:15 PM

Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Microchip shortage: From phones to cars, everything's about to cost more

11 May 2021 8:28 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews media analyst Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?

11 May 2021 3:09 PM

Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric cars will be cheaper than 'normal' ones by 2027 - study

11 May 2021 2:08 PM

By 2035, all new cars sold in Europe could be electric, according to a study by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman

10 May 2021 8:06 PM

Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling

13 May 2021 2:21 PM

"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave

12 May 2021 7:00 PM

News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market'

12 May 2021 2:29 PM

Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice'

11 May 2021 5:08 PM

"The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy

11 May 2021 11:03 AM

"The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman

10 May 2021 8:06 PM

Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong

10 May 2021 7:27 PM

Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd'

10 May 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot

Local

Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all

Local

Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence

Local

EWN Highlights

South Africa mulls litigation over WhatsApp-Facebook data sharing

13 May 2021 9:03 PM

US blocks Security Council meeting on Mideast conflict

13 May 2021 8:22 PM

Gauteng Health Dept assures health workers they'll be vaccinated in phase 2

13 May 2021 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA