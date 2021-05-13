Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB





What is the outlook for South Africa's devastated tourism industry as we face our third wave of Covid-19?

The CEO of Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) firmly believes there's reason for optimism if operators just hang in there.

The country’s vaccine rollout will support a recovery in the tourism sector in the second half of 2022, says James Forby.

We have lagged many countries in getting our people vaccinated. However, we are now accumulating vaccines and we are hopeful that through ongoing government and private-sector collaboration, large-scale public vaccinations will start soon.” James Formby, CEO - Rand Merchant Bank

Formby's optimism is echoed on The Money Show by Jessica Spira, RMB's Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality.

There's definitely room for optimism in the current situation. We've had to wait a long time to get our vaccination programme underway... but the plan is there... Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

We've secured enough vaccines; there's very good private sector collaboration with government to ensure that vaccination sites are set up appropriately... Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

But what about the recent chaotic scenes at public facilities as the last healthcare workers get vaccinated before Phase 2 starts on Monday? asks Whitfield.

The scenes that happened this week with respect to the Sisonke trial - I think it's a bit of an unusual situation. There was a massive rush to get the trial vaccines out before the end of the week. Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

When you're going into Phase 2 and the rest of the phases, they are pretty well orchestrated... It's not going to be these concentrated pockets rushing to get the last batch out... Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

There are risks beyond anyone's control - the risk of variants and the vaccines not being efficacious against them, the risk that deliveries don't happen as they should... and vaccine hesitancy could be one of the biggest threats to reaching any form of herd immunity. Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

Hospitality and healthcare are virtually joined at the hip at this point, comments Whitfield.

Hospitality needs all the help it can get and sufficient vaccinations by the end of this year could very well open up huge opportunity for the sector. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Spira says if the country can overcome the "stigma" of its Covid variant, she expects a lot more visitors by the end of next year.

One thing the hospitality sector has got in its favour in South Africa specifically, is that travellers around the world looking for tourist destinations are looking for those that offer outdoor activities. Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality - RMB

