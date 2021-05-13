Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary. 13 May 2021 6:58 PM
SPCA says securing evidence in dog fighting cases remains a major challenge The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says video evidence is crucial in order to secure a conviction and penalties in dog fighting cases. 13 May 2021 6:52 PM
Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all The leadership of the Sisonke J&J study has distanced itself from a fake message claiming that vaccines are now open to the public... 13 May 2021 4:52 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's J... 13 May 2021 5:41 PM
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
View all Politics
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns. 13 May 2021 3:12 PM
Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa. 13 May 2021 12:46 PM
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN "Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them." 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal

13 May 2021 6:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
VBS Mutual Bank
Old Mutual
Insurance industry
Pauli van Wyk
santam
vbs
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
FSCA
Hollard
Guardrisk
Insure Group Managers
Charl Cilliers
Diane Burns
financial service providers
Insure Group

Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.

An alleged insurance scandal has led to huge losses for at least four South African insurance giants.

A Daily Maverick investigation has found that Santam, Hollard, Old Mutual and Guardrisk lost R944-million between them due to the actions of intermediary Insure Group Managers.

Insure Group collected insurance premiums from customers and invested cash it was meant to pay over to the companies into its own "illiquid, high-risk and ultimately loss-making assets" writes Pauli van Wyk.

© Mikhail Dmitriev/123rf.com 

Van Wyk reports that these “investments” included a mining rehabilitation plant in Gauteng, a deepwater port in Mozambique, a property portfolio in KwaZulu-Natal, and a stake in an asset management company.

"It also used the cash to build its own business, by financing brokers and intermediaries."

Bruce Whitfield interviews the investigative journalist from Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit.

Van Wyk says it's taken her years to piece the puzzle together.

It was quite a difficult story to look into because... the insurance sector is closed off and fairly conservative because they work with other people's money, and panic is never a good thing.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

Fortunately the money is not, for a single insurer, so much that it is material to their liquidity or their ability to pay out claims.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

It says something about the precedent of any criminal action against some wrongdoing in the sector and it says a lot about a financial intermediary and how much money, collectively, they can misappropriate.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

We're talking about a collective R1.7 billion here.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has described it as “tantamount to a misappropriation of the premiums collected”.

Insure Group directors Charl Cilliers and Diane Burns have been debarred as financial service providers, based on their lack of honesty and integrity says van Wyk.

Both of them plan to appeal their debarment.

What they should have done... is collect the premiums from the public, hold on to the money for up to around 45 days and then pass it on to the insurers. They can keep the money in liquid investments like a high-interest bank account.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

What they did is collect the money from the public, then bought their own assets with it without consent from the insurers... in breach of the Short-term Insurance Act... The intention with this pool of money was to make larger profit than was possible with liquid assets.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

It didn't work out that way because the investments were badly-conceived says van Wyk.

To counter the cash shortage they started using the next month's premium money to pay the previous month's debt, but when that wasn't enough they got a R250 million credit facility from VBS. When VBS... suddenly imploded in March 2018, it meant the end of their credit line.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

Listen to van Wyk unpack the details of Insure Group Managers' dealings and their implications:




13 May 2021 6:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
VBS Mutual Bank
Old Mutual
Insurance industry
Pauli van Wyk
santam
vbs
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
FSCA
Hollard
Guardrisk
Insure Group Managers
Charl Cilliers
Diane Burns
financial service providers
Insure Group

More from Business

Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank

13 May 2021 3:12 PM

Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery

13 May 2021 12:46 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion

12 May 2021 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves

12 May 2021 8:14 PM

FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'

12 May 2021 7:55 PM

Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:15 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave

12 May 2021 7:00 PM

News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi industry paid only R5m in income taxes – its revenues total almost R90bn

12 May 2021 3:13 PM

The taxi industry pays "basically nothing" in income taxes, says Geordin Hill-Lewis, Shadow Minister of Finance at the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We will shut them down' - Undertakers threaten to close Home Affairs offices

12 May 2021 2:23 PM

Funeral undertakers have threatened to intensify their protest action by bringing Home Affairs offices to a standstill across SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points

12 May 2021 1:15 PM

Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

SPCA says securing evidence in dog fighting cases remains a major challenge

13 May 2021 6:52 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says video evidence is crucial in order to secure a conviction and penalties in dog fighting cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all

13 May 2021 4:52 PM

The leadership of the Sisonke J&J study has distanced itself from a fake message claiming that vaccines are now open to the public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling

13 May 2021 2:21 PM

"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence

13 May 2021 1:38 PM

"He says it’s purely coincidental that he ended up on a flight paid for by the Guptas," reports Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I'll keep pushing until I get justice for my husband, says Lindani Myeni's widow

13 May 2021 1:32 PM

The widow of Lindani Myeni, Lindsay, believes that Honolulu police are hiding something about the night her husband was killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt to provide flu vaccines to vulnerable groups - here's who qualifies

13 May 2021 10:53 AM

Health authorities in the Western Cape will be offering vulnerable groups the annual flu vaccination as the winter season approaches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

71% of South African adults surveyed said they would get vaccinated

13 May 2021 9:52 AM

An interesting finding was that 42% of Afrikaans home language respondents were vaccine-hesitant says Prof Ronelle Burger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City says paintball markers needed to keep baboons 'safe' after baboon shot dead

13 May 2021 9:47 AM

The City of Cape Town says baboons are at a greater risk of death and injury if rangers can't use paintball markers to keep them out of urban areas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

126 prisoners released due to Covid-19 rearrested - some for murder

13 May 2021 9:09 AM

13 989 prisoners were released on special Covid-19 parole. 126 are back in prison for serious crimes, says Singabakho Nxumalo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion

12 May 2021 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all

Local

Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal

Business Local

Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence

Local

EWN Highlights

Putin, UN urge Israel, Palestinians to halt fighting

13 May 2021 7:27 PM

KZN ANC: Mangosuthu Buthelezi linking IFP, Zulu royal family for political gain

13 May 2021 7:26 PM

Nehawu wants clear govt update on vaccine procurement, rising infections

13 May 2021 7:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA