Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all The leadership of the Sisonke J&J study has distanced itself from a fake message claiming that vaccines are now open to the public... 13 May 2021 4:52 PM
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence "He says it’s purely coincidental that he ended up on a flight paid for by the Guptas," reports Nthakoana Ngatane. 13 May 2021 1:38 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's J... 13 May 2021 5:41 PM
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Politics
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns. 13 May 2021 3:12 PM
Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa. 13 May 2021 12:46 PM
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend. 6 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN "Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them." 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline

13 May 2021 5:41 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Julius Malema
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC NEC
Ace Magashule
Suspension
ANC step aside
Magashule apology

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's Julius Malema.

The caption of Malema's video reads "48 hours for who?".

This comes after Magashule was given 48 hours to apologise to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the structures of the ANC for a suspension letter that he served on Ramaphosa last week.

RELATED: Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?

If Magashule does not publicly apologise to Ramaphosa, he may face disciplinary charges.

Hours after Magashule was suspended last week over the ANC step-aside regulations, the embattled secretary-general issued his own suspension letter to Ramaphosa, the party's president.

RELATED: Is Ace Magashule begging to be expelled from ANC?

Magashule is facing corruption charges but has refused to step aside

Could the video posted by Malema suggest that Magashule is gearing up for a poltical fight?

WATCH: Leave Zuma alone, he has his own rights - Ace Magashule on ConCourt saga




13 May 2021 5:41 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Julius Malema
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC NEC
Ace Magashule
Suspension
ANC step aside
Magashule apology

More from Politics

Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling

13 May 2021 2:21 PM

"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend

13 May 2021 6:18 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave

12 May 2021 7:00 PM

News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated'

12 May 2021 3:19 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face JSC probe over claims of whitewashing evidence

12 May 2021 1:50 PM

Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face allegations which, if substantiated, could lead to their impeachment, says Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Backlog of forensic DNA testing samples now sitting at over 208k

12 May 2021 10:20 AM

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he hopes the police forensic services will be functioning normally within 18 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt to table new pay offer as Fitch warns public sector wage freeze unlikely

11 May 2021 7:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola (Head of SA Investments, Ninety One) as public wage negotiations take a new turn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Welgevonden resident disputes SPCA claim that duck culling was humane

11 May 2021 5:54 PM

Candice Johnson says the vet report shows ducks were fed bread with an unidentified toxin, also eaten by indigenous water birds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule ordered to say sorry – will (can) he?

11 May 2021 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Israeli settlers want to take over Palestinian homes in Jerusalem'

11 May 2021 9:26 AM

Na'eem Jennah, Executive Director at the Afro-Middle East Centre explains the roots of clashes in East Jerusalem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all

Local

Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence

Local

Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Zwane denies knowing that Vrede shops were not supplied with milk from Estina

13 May 2021 6:25 PM

Solidarity gives DWS, Sisulu ultimatum over deployment of Cuban engineers

13 May 2021 6:00 PM

WC experiencing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases - WC Health Dept

13 May 2021 5:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA