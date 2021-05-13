[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline





The caption of Malema's video reads "48 hours for who?".

This comes after Magashule was given 48 hours to apologise to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the structures of the ANC for a suspension letter that he served on Ramaphosa last week.

If Magashule does not publicly apologise to Ramaphosa, he may face disciplinary charges.

48 hours for who? pic.twitter.com/Xo2s2YHv4S — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 13, 2021

Hours after Magashule was suspended last week over the ANC step-aside regulations, the embattled secretary-general issued his own suspension letter to Ramaphosa, the party's president.

Magashule is facing corruption charges but has refused to step aside

Could the video posted by Malema suggest that Magashule is gearing up for a poltical fight?

